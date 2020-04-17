JPSC Assistant Professor Interview Result 2020 Out @jpsc.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates Here

JPSC Assistant Professor Interview Result 2020 has announced by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC). Candidates appear in the JPSC Assistant Professor 2020 Interview Round can check the list of selected candidates on jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC Assistant Professor Interview was held from 11 to 13 February 2020 at various exam centres against the advertisement number 07/2019. Candidates can check their result directly by clicking on the below link.

How and Where to Download JPSC Assistant Professor Interview Result 2020

Visit the official website of JPSC.i.e.jpsc.gov.in.

Click on JPSC Assistant Professor Interview Result 2020 flashing on the homepage.

A PDF will be opened.

Candidates can download and save the PDF for future reference.

This recruitment exam was held to fill up 79 vacancies of Assistant Professors in Medical Colleges. The commission will soon release the updates related to the further recruitment process. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Highlights: