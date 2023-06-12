JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Child Development Project Officer Posts@jpsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

JPSC CDPO has invited online applications for the 64 CDPO Posts on its official website. Check JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jharkhand Public Commission (JPSC ) has invited online applications for the 64 posts of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) on its official website. The registration process for the JPSC CDPO recruitment drive will start on June 27 and will conclude on July 26, 2023.



A total of 64 vacant seats for Child Development Project Officer will be filled for which any Graduate candidates with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply at-jpsc.gov.in.

You can check here all the details regarding the recruitment drive including eligibility, how to apply, last date, selection process and others.



JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application June 27, 2023 Closing date of application July 26, 2023 Opening date for submission of application fees July 26, 2023 Last date for submission of application fees July 28, 2023





JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Child Development Project Officer (CDPO)-64

Category wise vacancy

UR 34 SC 2 ST 21 BC-I 1 BC-II- 0 EWS 6







JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Graduated in any discipline from any recognised university.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As on 01-08-2019)

Minimum-22 Years

Maximum (General-35 Years)

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Jharkhand Public Commission (JPSC ) Category Govt. Job Advt. No. 21/2023 Name of Post Child Development Project Officer No. of Post 64 Application Start Date June 27, 2023 Application Last Date July 26, 2023 Apply Mode Online Official Website https://www.jpsc.gov.in/



Prelims Exam Pattern

In Objective mode

Paper Subject Marks

Paper Subject Marks I General Studies - I 100

II General Studies - II 100



JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

PB-II 9300 - 34800, Grade Pay Rs 5400



JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023 PDF





JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– http://www.jpsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the advertisement link on the homepage.

Step 3: Now click the link to apply for Jharkhand CDPO Recruitment.

Step 4: After that, register and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Now Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Step 6: Candidates should keep the printout of the same for future reference.