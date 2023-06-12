JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Child Development Project Officer Posts@jpsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

JPSC CDPO  has invited online applications for the 64 CDPO Posts on its official website. Check  JPSC CDPO  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

 JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023
 JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023

JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jharkhand Public Commission (JPSC ) has invited online applications for the 64 posts of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) on its official website. The registration process for the JPSC CDPO recruitment drive will start on June 27 and will conclude on July 26, 2023.
 
A total of 64 vacant seats for Child Development Project Officer will be filled for which any Graduate candidates with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply at-jpsc.gov.in. 

You can check here all the details regarding the recruitment drive including eligibility, how to apply, last date, selection process and others. 
 

 JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application June 27, 2023
Closing date of application July 26, 2023
Opening date for submission of application fees  July 26, 2023
Last date for submission of application fees July 28, 2023


 
JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

 

Career Counseling

Child Development Project Officer (CDPO)-64
Category wise vacancy

UR  34
SC 2
ST 21
BC-I 1
BC-II- 0
EWS 6



 
JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Candidates should have Graduated in any discipline from any recognised university.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 
JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As on 01-08-2019)
Minimum-22 Years 
Maximum (General-35 Years)
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Overview

 

Organisation  Jharkhand Public Commission (JPSC )
Category Govt. Job
Advt. No. 21/2023
Name of Post Child Development Project Officer
No. of Post 64
Application Start Date  June 27, 2023
Application  Last Date July 26, 2023
Apply Mode Online
Official Website https://www.jpsc.gov.in/

 


 Prelims Exam Pattern

  • In Objective mode 
    Paper Subject Marks
  • I General Studies - I 100
  • II General Studies - II 100


JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale 

PB-II 9300 - 34800, Grade Pay Rs 5400

 
JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023 PDF

JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: How To Apply 

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website–  http://www.jpsc.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the advertisement link  on the homepage.
Step 3: Now click the link to apply for Jharkhand CDPO Recruitment.
Step 4: After that, register and fill out the application form.
Step 5: Now Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
Step 6: Candidates should keep the printout of the same for future reference.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023?

Opening date of online application: June 27, 2023 Closing date of application: July 26, 2023

What is the Eligibility Criteria for JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having Graduate in any discipline can apply.

What are the Jobs in JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023?

Jharkhand PSC has released notification for the 64 posts of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO).
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next