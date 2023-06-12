JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Child Development Project Officer Posts@jpsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jharkhand Public Commission (JPSC ) has invited online applications for the 64 posts of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) on its official website. The registration process for the JPSC CDPO recruitment drive will start on June 27 and will conclude on July 26, 2023.
A total of 64 vacant seats for Child Development Project Officer will be filled for which any Graduate candidates with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply at-jpsc.gov.in.
You can check here all the details regarding the recruitment drive including eligibility, how to apply, last date, selection process and others.
JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
|Opening date of online application
|June 27, 2023
|Closing date of application
|July 26, 2023
|Opening date for submission of application fees
|July 26, 2023
|Last date for submission of application fees
|July 28, 2023
JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Child Development Project Officer (CDPO)-64
Category wise vacancy
|UR
|34
|SC
|2
|ST
|21
|BC-I
|1
|BC-II-
|0
|EWS
|6
JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Candidates should have Graduated in any discipline from any recognised university.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As on 01-08-2019)
Minimum-22 Years
Maximum (General-35 Years)
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|Jharkhand Public Commission (JPSC )
|Category
|Govt. Job
|Advt. No.
|21/2023
|Name of Post
|Child Development Project Officer
|No. of Post
|64
|Application Start Date
|June 27, 2023
|Application Last Date
|July 26, 2023
|Apply Mode
|Online
|Official Website
|https://www.jpsc.gov.in/
Prelims Exam Pattern
- In Objective mode
Paper Subject Marks
- I General Studies - I 100
- II General Studies - II 100
JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale
PB-II 9300 - 34800, Grade Pay Rs 5400
JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023 PDF
JPSC CDPO Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– http://www.jpsc.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the advertisement link on the homepage.
Step 3: Now click the link to apply for Jharkhand CDPO Recruitment.
Step 4: After that, register and fill out the application form.
Step 5: Now Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
Step 6: Candidates should keep the printout of the same for future reference.