JPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Civil Judge Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has notified for the 138 Civil Judge (Junior Division) posts on its official website. Check eligibility, application process, age limit and others details here.

JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited online applications for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) posts on its official website. A total of 138 Civil Judge posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 21, 2023 at jpsc.gov.in. The process of online application will commence from August 21, 2023.

JPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification Details

Advt No: 22/2022

JPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The registration process for the Civil Judge posts will begin on August 21, 2023 and close on September 21, 2023. The last date for the fee payment is September 27, 2023.

JPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation JPSC Post Name Civil Judge (Junior Division) Number of posts 138 Opening Date for submission of application August 21, 2023 Last date for submission of application September 21, 2023. Application Mode Online

JPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Under the recruitment drive launched, the Commission is likely to fill a total of 138 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division).

JPSC Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have a Graduate of law from a recognised University.

Should have enrolled as an advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



JPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of January 31, 2023)

Minimum 22 Years

Maximum 35 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

JPSC Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Rs 27700-44,770 (Unrevised)

JPSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Under the selection process for the Civil Judge posts, candidates will have to undergo three stages including Preliminary, Main Examination followed by Viva-Voce Test. The prelims exam will be conducted in Multiple Choice Questions/ Objective Type mode which will be qualifying in nature. Candidates who will qualify in the prelims exam, will get a chance to appear in the mains exam round.

How To Apply JPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.