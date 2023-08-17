JPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Civil Judge Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited online applications for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) posts on its official website. A total of 138 Civil Judge posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 21, 2023 at jpsc.gov.in. The process of online application will commence from August 21, 2023.
JPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification Details
- Advt No: 22/2022
JPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
The registration process for the Civil Judge posts will begin on August 21, 2023 and close on September 21, 2023. The last date for the fee payment is September 27, 2023.
JPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|JPSC
|Post Name
|Civil Judge (Junior Division)
|Number of posts
|138
|Opening Date for submission of application
|August 21, 2023
|Last date for submission of application
|September 21, 2023.
|Application Mode
|Online
JPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Under the recruitment drive launched, the Commission is likely to fill a total of 138 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division).
JPSC Educational Qualification 2023
- Candidates should have a Graduate of law from a recognised University.
- Should have enrolled as an advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
JPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of January 31, 2023)
- Minimum 22 Years
- Maximum 35 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
JPSC Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale
- Rs 27700-44,770 (Unrevised)
JPSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Under the selection process for the Civil Judge posts, candidates will have to undergo three stages including Preliminary, Main Examination followed by Viva-Voce Test. The prelims exam will be conducted in Multiple Choice Questions/ Objective Type mode which will be qualifying in nature. Candidates who will qualify in the prelims exam, will get a chance to appear in the mains exam round.
JPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply JPSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website- https://www.jpsc.gov.in/.
- Step 2: Click on the link JPSC Civil Judge recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to apply under t
- he Online Application System (ORA) and provide the required details to the link. Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.