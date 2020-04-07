JPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 380 Medical Officer (MO) Posts @jpsc.gov.in

JPSC Recruitment 2020: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Medical Officer (MO) on its official website. A total of 380 vacancies are available under direct recruitment.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the JPSC Recruitment Medical Officer Recruitement 2020 on official website of JPSC jpsc.gov.in. JPSC MO Online applications will start from 09 April 2020. The last date of submitting online application is 11 May 2020.

In a bid to apply for Jharkhand Public Service Commission MO Recruitment , candidates will have to visit on the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission official website www.jpsc.gov.in.

Notification details

Advertisement No.: 02/2020

Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Apply: 09 April 2020

Last Date of Submission of Application: 11 May 2020

JPSC MO Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 380 Posts

Salary:

PB-II, ₹9300-34800 GP - ₹5400 (Level - 9)

Eligibility Criteria for JPSC MO Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification & Experience:

MBBS From Medical College recognized by medical Council of India and recognized by State Govt.

Atleast one year Internship form recognized Medical College & Hospital.

Age Limit:

Unreserved - 23 to 35 Years (Relaxation as per govt. norms)

Selection Process for JPSC MO Recruitment 2020

Selection will be done on the basis of their performance in multiple choice objective type written test followed by Interview.

How to Apply for JPSC MO Recruitment 2020

Eligible candidates can apply online on the website http://www.jpsc.gov.in from 09 April 2020 to 11 May 2020.

Application Fee:

Gen/ OBC/ EWS - Rs. 600 + Bank Charge

SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen - Rs. 150 + Bank Charge

JPSC MO Recruitment Notification PDF



Online Application Link - 09 April 2020

Official Website