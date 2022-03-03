JPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 207 Ayurvedic Medical Officer Post @jpsc.gov.in

Jharkhand Public Commission has invited applications for recruitment to the Ayurvedic Medical Officer Post.

JPSC Recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Public Commission has invited applications for recruitment to the Ayurvedic Medical Officer Post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 24 March 2022.

JPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification Details:

Advt. 264(20), dated 23.10.2021

JPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification Important Dates:

Last date for online application: 24 March 2022

JPSC Recruitment 2022 Ayurvedic Medical Officer Vacancy Details:

Ayurvedic Medical Officer- 207 Post

JPSC Recruitment 2022 Ayurvedic Medical Officer Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Ayurvedic Medical Officer-

Candidates should have a BAMS degree in Ayurvedic from any recognized university. Along with this, candidates should also have completed internship training from any recognized hospital.

JPSC Recruitment 2022 Ayurvedic Medical Officer Salary:

Salary Scale will be paid for this post of Rs 9,300- 34,800 + Rs.5400 (GP)

JPSC Recruitment 2022 Ayurvedic Medical Officer Selection Process:

Selection will be based on the Written Test and Interview. The Written Test and Interview Date will be released soon.

JPSC Recruitment 2022 Ayurvedic Medical Officer Application Fees:

The Application Fee for Unreserved/ BC/ EBC/ EWS is Rs 600 and SC/ ST/ PwD/ Ex-Serviceman is Rs 150

JPSC Recruitment 2022 Ayurvedic Medical Officer Application Fees:

Candidates should fall in the age bracket of 21 to 47 years.

How to Apply for JPSC Recruitment 2022 Ayurvedic Medical Officer Posts:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of JPSC i.e https://www.jpsc.gov.in on or before 24 March 2022