JPSC Revised Answer Key 2021 for Civil Service Out @jpsc.gov.in, Download PDF Here

JPSC Revised Answer Key 2021 has been released by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) on jpsc.gov.in. Download From Here.

JPSC Revised Answer Key 2021: On 08 October 2021, Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has published the revised answer key for Civil Service Exam 2021 on jpsc.gov.in. Candidates who have submitted objections can check JPSC CCE Revised Answer Key.

JPSC Revised Answer Key Link for General Studies Question Paper and for General Studies Question Paper 2 is available below. Candidates who appeared in JPSC Civil Service Exam on 19 September 2021 can download JPSC Answer Key through the prescribed link.

JPSC Revised Answer Key Download Link

JPSC Result is also expected soon on offcial website. We can expect the result in the month of November or December 2021. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for JPSC CCE Result Updates.

How to Download JPSC Revised Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit the to official website of JPSC - jpsc.gov.in Click on the link 'Press release and Revised Answer Key of the Combined Civil Services (P.T.) Examination-2021 (Advt. No.01/2021)' Download JPSC Revised Answer Key PDF Take a print out of the answer key for future use

JPSC CCE Exam was conducted in two shifts i.e. from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 2 PM To 4 PM. JPSC Civil Service Notification was published for recruitment of 200+ Deputy Collector, Police Sub Inspector, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Jharkhand Education Service II, Junior Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Director, Planning Officer and Probation Officer in the month of February 2021.