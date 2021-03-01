JPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2021 Released @jpsc.gov.in, Check Civil Service, Account Officer and other Exam Schedule

JPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the revised new exam calendar for the year 2021on its official website. Commission has released the revised exam date for Combined Civil Service, Assistant Director/ Sub-Divisional Agriculture officer Exam 2015, Assistant Engineer, Scientific Engineer, Account Officer, Assistant Public Prosecuter-2018 and other. All such candidates who have applied for these posts and are a part of selection process can check the details JPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2021 available on the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)-jpsc.gov.in.

According to the JPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2021 released, commission will conduct the Combined Civil Service Exam 2021 Prelims exam on 2nd May 2021 and Mains Exam in the 4th week of September 2021. Interview for the Combined Civil Service Exam 2021 is scheduled on 15-25 December 2021.

As per the JPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2021, interview for Assistant Director/Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer 2015 on the 3rd week of April 2021. Mains exam for Account Officer will be conducted on 27-29 May 2021 whereas the interview will be tentatively held in 4th week of August.

Prelims exam for Combined Civil Service (Backlog) Examination-2017 will be conducted on 25 April 2021. The mains exam for Combined Civil Service (Backlog) Examination-2017 is scheduled on 21-26 July 2021 and interview for the same will be held on 2nd week of September 2021 onwards.

Mains exam for Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) under Urban Development Department will be held on 23-25 March 2021 and interview will be conducted on 21 June 2021. Candidates who are part of selection process for various Posts /Exam can check the JPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2021 available on the official website . You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2021



