JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 for 956 JSO and Other Posts, Apply for JGGCLCCE Exam @jssc.nic.in

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission JSSC is conducting Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2021. Apply Online on jssc.nic.in.

JSSC JGGLCCE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has published a notice regarding Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2021 on jssc.nic.in. A total of 956 vacancies are available for the post of Assistant Branch Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Block Supply Officer and Planning Assistant.

Candidates can apply online for Jharkhand JGGLCCE Exam 2022 from 15 January 2022 and the last date for submitting application is 14 February 2022. Candidates can pay the fee latest by 16 February 2022.

Candidates can check JSSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Break-Up, Selection Process, Age Limit, Educational Qualification and other details Here.

JSSC Important Dates

Starting date of online application: 15 January 2022 Last date for submission of online application: 14 February 2022 Last Date for Submitting Application Fee - 16 February 2022 Last Date for Uploading Photo & Signature - 16 February 2022 Dates for Correction in Application Form: 19 February 2022 at 11:00 AM to 21 February 2022

JSSC CGL Vacancy Details:

Total No. of Vacancies- 956 Posts

Assistant Branch Officer - 384

Jr Secretariat Asst - 322

Block Supply Officer - 245

Planning Assistant - 05

JSSC CGL Salary:

Assistant Branch Officer - Rs. 44900 & 142400/-

Jr Secretariat Asst - Rs. 19900 & 63200/-

Block Supply Officer - Rs. 35400 & 112400/-

Planning Assistant - 29200 & 92300/-

Eligibility Criteria for JSSC CGL 2021

Educational Qualification:

Graduation from a recognized university. For more information, check PDF Link

JSSC CGL Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 21 Years

Maximum Age for UR (Male): 35 Years

Maximum Age for OBC/ BC (Male): 37 Years

Maximum Age for UR/ OBC/ BC (Female): 38 Years

Maximum Age for SC/ ST Candidates (Male & Female): 40 Years

How to apply for JSSC JGGLCCE Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested candidates can apply online from 15 January 2022 to 14 February 2022

Application Fee:

SC/ ST Candidates of Jharkhand State: Rs. 250/-

Other - Rs. 1000/-

JSSC CGL Notification Download

JSSC CGL Online Application Link