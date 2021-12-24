JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 for 956 JSO and Other Posts, Apply for JGGCLCCE Exam @jssc.nic.in

JSSC JGGLCCE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has published a notice regarding Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2021 on jssc.nic.in. A total of 956 vacancies are available for the post of Assistant Branch Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Block Supply Officer and Planning Assistant.
Candidates can apply online for Jharkhand JGGLCCE Exam 2022 from 15 January 2022 and the last date for submitting application is 14 February 2022. Candidates can pay the fee latest by 16 February 2022.
Candidates can check JSSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Break-Up, Selection Process, Age Limit, Educational Qualification and other details Here.
JSSC Important Dates
- Starting date of online application: 15 January 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 14 February 2022
- Last Date for Submitting Application Fee - 16 February 2022
- Last Date for Uploading Photo & Signature - 16 February 2022
- Dates for Correction in Application Form: 19 February 2022 at 11:00 AM to 21 February 2022
JSSC CGL Vacancy Details:
Total No. of Vacancies- 956 Posts
- Assistant Branch Officer - 384
- Jr Secretariat Asst - 322
- Block Supply Officer - 245
- Planning Assistant - 05
JSSC CGL Salary:
- Assistant Branch Officer - Rs. 44900 & 142400/-
- Jr Secretariat Asst - Rs. 19900 & 63200/-
- Block Supply Officer - Rs. 35400 & 112400/-
- Planning Assistant - 29200 & 92300/-
Eligibility Criteria for JSSC CGL 2021
Educational Qualification:
Graduation from a recognized university. For more information, check PDF Link
JSSC CGL Age Limit:
- Minimum Age: 21 Years
- Maximum Age for UR (Male): 35 Years
- Maximum Age for OBC/ BC (Male): 37 Years
- Maximum Age for UR/ OBC/ BC (Female): 38 Years
- Maximum Age for SC/ ST Candidates (Male & Female): 40 Years
How to apply for JSSC JGGLCCE Recruitment 2022 ?
Interested candidates can apply online from 15 January 2022 to 14 February 2022
Application Fee:
- SC/ ST Candidates of Jharkhand State: Rs. 250/-
- Other - Rs. 1000/-
JSSC CGL Notification Download
JSSC CGL Online Application Link