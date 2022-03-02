JSSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022 (Released) Download PDF Link Raise Objections Details Here

JSSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the Tentative Answer Key and online Representations on Questions of JSACE-2021 (Junior Scientific Assistant). Candidates who applied for JSSC JSACE 2021-22 can download the answer keys from the official website of JSSC.i.e. jssc.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the JSSC Scientific Assistant Exam on 24 February 2022 at various exam centers. The candidates can access the tentative answer keys and online objection link followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download JSSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of JSSC.i.e. jssc.nic.in. Click on the notification that reads 'JSSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key and Objection Link'. It will redirect you to the new window. Now, Enter your application number, date of birth, paper name, captcha code and click on the submit button. Then, JSSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download JSSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download JSSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022

Candidates who have objections against the JSSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022, may raise objections till 7 March 2022 till 5 PM. Candidates can directly access the JSSC Scientific Assistant Answer key 2022 by clicking on the above link.

This drive was done to recruit 62 vacancies of Scientific Assistant through JSACE 2021-22 Exam. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains, and interviews. Those candidates who will be selected in the prelims exam will be called for further recruitment process.

