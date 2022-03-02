Assam University (AU) Recruitment 2022: Apply for 42 Professor and Other Posts

Assam University (AU) has invited applications for the recruitment of professors and other posts.

Assam University (AU) Recruitment 2022: Assam University (AU) has invited applications for the recruitment of professors and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 11 April 2022. The application for the said post has been invited online, so candidates can apply online at the official website of Assam University (AU). If you possess a PG, Ph.D. (Relevant Disciplines), NET, then AU has brought a golden opportunity for you.

The Online application process has already been started. Here you can get all notification-related details such as eligibility criteria, selection process, age limit, and other details.

Assam University (AU) Notification Details:

Advt. Non- 1/.2022

Assam University (AU) Notification Important Date:

Last date for the online application- 11 April 2022

Assam University (AU) Vacancy Details:

Professor- 13 Posts

Associate Professor- 14 Posts

Assistant Professor- 15

Assam University (AU) Jobs Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Post Graduate, Ph.D. NET, SLET in relevant discipline as per UGC Regulation.

For more details, you can check below Official Notification, by clicking on the link.

Assam University Professor and other posts Salary:

Professor Academic Level-14 : Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200

Associate Professor Level-13A : Rs. 1,31,400-2,17,100

Assistant Professor Level-10 : Rs. 57,700-1,82,400

Assam University (AU) Official Website

How to apply for Assam University (AU) Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 11 April 2022. The filled in application form is to be submitted in a sealed cover super-scribed with “Post applied for & Campus” with Advertisement no. etc to The Assistant Registrar, Recruitment Cell, Assam University, Raja Rammohan Roy Administrative Building, Silchar–788011, Cachar, Assam latest by the date specified in the employment notification concerned by Speed post/Registered Post/Courier only.