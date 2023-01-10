JVVNL Mains Result 2022 (Out) @energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl: Check Technical Helper Download Link

JVVNL Mains Result 2022: Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited released the result of the energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl. Candidates can download JVVNL Result from the official website.

JVVNL Mains Result 2022: Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) uploaded the result of the mains exam held for the post of Technical Helper on www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl. Candidates who appeared in JVVNL Exam on 20 May to 26 May 2022 can download JVVNL Result 2023. The direct link to download JVVNL Mains Result is also provided below.

JVVNL Mains Result Download Link - Click Here

JVVNL Technical Helper Cut Off Marks 2022

The candidates can check the cut off marks by clicking on the PDF link provided below:

JVVNL Technical Helper Cut Off Marks - Click Here

How to Download JVVNL Mains Result 2022 ?