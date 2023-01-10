JVVNL Mains Result 2022 (Out) @energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl: Check Technical Helper Download Link

JVVNL Mains Result 2022: Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) uploaded the result of the mains exam held for the post of Technical Helper on www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl. Candidates who appeared in JVVNL Exam on 20 May to 26 May 2022 can download JVVNL Result 2023. The direct link to download JVVNL Mains Result is also provided below.
JVVNL Mains Result Download Link - Click Here
JVVNL Technical Helper Cut Off Marks 2022
The candidates can check the cut off marks by clicking on the PDF link provided below:
JVVNL Technical Helper Cut Off Marks - Click Here
How to Download JVVNL Mains Result 2022 ?
- Go to the website of the JVVNL
- Click on the link ‘Result of TH-III Mains Exam’
- Enter your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password’
- Now, Login into your account
- Download JVVNL Technical Helper Result 2022