Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 Registration Begins Today, Check Who Can Apply Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Announced: The supplementary registration for class 12th will start from today onwards. Students who have failed can apply for 2nd PUC supply exam till April 26, 2023 without fine. Get direct link to apply here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: The Board has started the registration for supplementary exam for class 12th students today. As per the notice released, it was mentioned that the registration will begin from the date of announcement of results. The timetable for 2nd PUC supplementary examination will be notified in the last week of April 2023. This year, 1,77,858 students have failed the exam and they can register at kseab.karnataka.gov.in for Karnataka 2nd PUC supply exam.

Students can apply for Karnataka 2nd PUC result till April 26, 2023 without paying any late fee. However, those applying after that have to pay the specified fine. The last date to apply for Karnataka 2nd PUC result with late fine is May 2, 2023. This time, a total of 7,02,067 students appeared in the exam, out of 5,24,209 passed.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 Dates

As of now, only registration dates have been released for Karnataka class 12th supply exam. Students can check the table to know the registration and other related dates:

Events Dates Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary registration April 21, 2023 Last date to apply without late fee April 26, 2023 Last date to apply with late fee May 2, 2023 Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam Last week of April 2023 To apply for scanned copy of answer sheet April 21 to 27, 2023 To apply of revaluation and retotalling May 3 to 8, 2023

How To Apply For Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023?

Students who are willing to apply for supplementary exams have to submit their forms to the respective school principal. As per the notice released, the marks card cum applications (MCA) for failed students will not be issued from this year onwards. The Principals have to collect the fee from the failed students of March - 2023 examination if they are willing to appear for II PUC Supplementary exam 2023 based on the result sheets itself provided by the board. Also, for 2023 annual examination, a downloaded copy of web results is enough.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 Fees

Students excluding SC, ST and C-1 categories have to pay Rs.140 as supplementary fees for one subject, Rs. 270 for two subjects, Rs. 400 for three or more subjects. Check table below:

Number of subjects Fees One subject Rs.140 Two subjects Rs.270 Three subjects or more Rs.400 Marks Card fees to be paid by students inclusive SC, ST and C 1 students Rs. 50

Who Can Apply For Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023?

Students who have failed in the exam will be eligible to apply for the supplementary exam. Also, those who wish to increase their marks can also apply for 2nd PUC supply exam. This year, 1,77,858 students have failed in the Karnataka class 12th result. As many as 23,754 students were absent in the 2nd PUC exams. A total of 7,02,067 students appeared out of which 5,24,209 students have passed the exam this year. Girls have outshined the boys in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2023. The pass percentage of girls is 80.25% while the pass percentage of boys is 69.05%.

