Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th Toppers List 2023: Ananya, SM Kaushik and Thabasum Top From Commerce, Science, Arts, Get Complete List Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2023: Karnataka Pre University Education Department has declared the PUC 2 results on their official website. Check the list of Karnataka Board 2nd PUC 12th class Toppers 2022-23, from this article.

Check the list of Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th class Toppers
Check the list of Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th class Toppers

Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2023: Department of Pre-University Education Karnataka (PUE)  has declared the result of 2nd PUC. Simultaneously Karnataka PUC Toppers List 2023 is also out now. Ananya from Commerce stream is the Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper 2023. Ananya has secured 600 out of 600. Over 7 lakh students appeared for the DPUE 2nd PUC Examinations 2023 and outdoing about 7.27 lakhs students, SM Kaushik has emerged as the 2023 Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper. Kaushik became the second topper by securing  596 marks. Kaushik is from Science stream. Meanwhile, Thabasum Shaikh is the third topper, after securing  593 marks. Thabasum is from  Arts stream. Check the complete Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Topper List 2023 to know Karnataka 12th class  topper names, scores, schools, and districts.

Career Counseling

Of the 7  lakh plus students who appeared in the exam, 74.67 percent passed the examination with the highest pass percentage in Science stream.

Commerce stream students followed the Science stream students in highest pass percentage.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers List 2023 (OUT) - Check Details Below

Arts – Thabasum Sheikh topper NMKRV, Bangalore |Marks:593
Commerce – Ananya KA, Alwas college, Mangalore |Marks: 600
Science –  SM Kaushik, Kolar, Gangotri PU college |Marks:596
Surabhi S RV PU college, NMKRV, Bangalore |Marks: 596

Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper Ananya KA

Ananya Ananya, KA Alwas college, Mangalore topped the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 with 600 Marks

2nd PUC Karnataka Topper List 2023: Highlights

Name of the board

Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka

Result Name

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Result

Karnataka board exam 2023 date

March 9 to March 29, 2023

Official Website

karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2023
  • Science: SM Kaushik and Surabhi S
  • Commerce: Ananya KA
  • Arts: Thabasum Sheikh

2nd PUC result 2023 Karnataka Date and Time

April 21, 2023 at 11 am

DPUE has announced the PUC 2 results 2023 for all streams i.e, Science, Arts and Commerce. The Toppers List of Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 12th class has been announced alongside Karnataka 2nd PUC results. Ananya has become the overall Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper 2023. 

Link to Check - Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Online

Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2023

Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th exams commenced on March 9, 2023 and concluded on March 29, 2023.

Over 1000 examination centres across the state were used for the smooth conduct of the examinations in single shifts from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.

Roughly, 7.27 lakhs students appeared for 2023 Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th exam where 3,63,698 candidates were boys and 3,62,497 candidates were girls.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Topper List 2023: 2nd PUC Merit List

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 was made available at 11 am on April 21, 2023 post the Karnataka PUC result press conference at 10 am. Candidates can check their results by visiting the  official result portal - karresults.nic.in. 

According to reports, candidates must score at least 35% marks in each subject, to clear Karnataka PUC exam. This includes both theory and practical portions of each paper.

Rank

Topper Name

School

Total marks

1

Ananya KA

 Alwas College, Mangalore 600

2

SM Kaushik

 Gangotri PU College, Kolar
 596

2

Surabhi S

RV PU college, NMKRV, Bangalore 596

3

Thabasum Shaikh

 NMKRV, Bangalore 593

Karnataka 2nd PUC Stream-wise Topper List 2023

Check the list of Toppers from Arts, Commerce and Science stream below:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2023: Science Stream

Name

Marks

S M Koushik

596

Surabhi S

596

Kottaoiu Jayishika

595

Sathwik Padmanabha Bhat

595

Jestiva Dias

595

Harshith R

594

Neha J Rao

594

Adithi R

594

Ruchitha M

594

Samya Sadanand Maben

594

Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2023: Commerce Stream

Name

Marks

Tabassum Shaik

593

Kushnaik G L

592

Daddi Karibasamma

592

Mutturu Mallamma

592

Priyanka Kulkarni

592

Rahul Motilal Rahtod

592

Sahan Ulavappa Kadakol

591

K Krushna

591

Bhagappa

591

Manjushree

591

Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2023: Arts Stream

Name

Marks

Ananya K A

600

Anvitha D N

596

Chaaya Ravi Kumar

596

Khushi Y Bagalkot

596

Swasthi S Pai

596

Dhanyashree Rao

596

Varsha Sathyanarayan

596

K Disha Rao

596

Inchara N

596

Gaana J

596

2nd PUC Karnataka Result 2023: Failed Students

Check the statistics of registered, eligible, appeared, passed, and failed students from karresults.nic.in below:
Registered     7,27,923
Eligible     7,25,821 
Appeared     7,02,067
Passed     5,24,209
Failed

1,77,858

Also Read: 

Karnataka Board II PUC Result 2023: Divisions Secured

The division achieved by the students in the karresults.nic.in 2nd PUC Board exams is divided into four categories: 

  Distinction First Class Second Class Third/ Pass
Criteria (Marks Scored) Above 85% 60% to below 85 % 50% to below 60% below 50%

Check the details of the numbers of students who secured distinction and other divisions in Karnatanka 2nd PU examination 2023.

Distinction 1,09,509 students
First class 2,47,315 students
Second class 90,014 students
Third class/Pass 77,371 students

2nd PUC 2023 District-wise Pass Percentage

Dakshin Kannada districts hails with the largest number of success PUC 2 candidates this year, followed by district Udupi.

District Pass Percentage
Dakshina Kannada

 95.33%
Udupi

95.24%
Kodagi

90.55%
Yadagiri 78.97%

Apart from the district-wise results, check the data provided below for a deeper insight:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Urban & Rural Pass Percentage

Going deeper into the district-wise pass percentage, we can see that there is not a major differenc ein the rural and urban mass. 
Rural: 74.79% 
Urban: 74.63%

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023: Girls Outperform Boys

In 2023, girls have outperformed the boys in terms of pass percentage.

The pass percentage for boys is 69.05 whereas the girls pass percentage is 80.25.

  Pass Percentage
Girls 80.25
Boys 69.05 

Have a look at the gender-wise pass percentage in more details below:

Girls
Number of Girls Appeared 3,52,166
Girls Passed 2,82,602
Girls Pass Percentage: 80.25 %
Boys
Number of Boys Appeared 3,49,901
Boys Passed 2,41,607
Boys Pass Percentage 69.05%

Karnataka Board II PUC Result 2023: English Medium Pass Percentage is better than Kannada

The pass percentage for 2nd PUC Karnataka board exam for English Medium is 82.30, whereas the pass percentage for the Kannada medium is 63.68 per cent.

2nd PUC Karnataka Board Result 2023: Absent Students

While more thank 7 lakh students registered for the examination, 100 percent attendance was not marked.

The number of students who were marked absent in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam, from all the streams, was 23,754.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Toppers List 2022: Toppers Name, Marks, Schools

In the last academic session 2022-23, Simran Sesha Rao from RV PU College topped the 2nd PUC exam in Science Stream  by securing 598 marks out of 600. Neelu Singh from BGS PU College, Akash Das from St Claret PU College, Neha BR from SBGNS Rural Comp PU College and Manav Vinay Kejriwal from Jain PU College (44/4)became the Commerce toppers by scoring 596 marks. 

Rank

Topper Name

School

 Stream

Total marks

1

SIMRAN SESHA RAO

RV PU COLLEGE

Science

598

1

NEELU SINGH

BGS PU COLLEGE

Commerce

596

1

AKASH DAS

ST CLARET COMP PU COLLEGE

Commerce

596

1

NEHA BR

SBGNS RURAL COMP PU COL

Commerce

596

1

MAANAV VINAY KEJRIWAL

JAIN PU COLLEGE NO.44/4

Commerce

596

1

SHWETA BHIMASHANKAR BHAIRAGOND

Indu Independent PU College

Arts

594

1

MADIVALARA SAHANA

Indu Independent PU College

Arts

594

Karnataka 2nd PUC Science Toppers List 2022

Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers 2022 

Student Name

School Name

Total Mark

1

Abhijna Rao

Vidyodaya PU College, Udupi

596

2

Prerana M N

Vidyamandir PU College, Malleshwaram, Bangalore

596

Karnataka 2nd PUC Commerce Toppers List 2022

Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers 2022 

Student Name

School Name

Total Mark

1

Aravind Srivatsav

Vidyamandir Independent PU College

598

Karnataka 2nd PUC Arts Toppers List 2022

Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers 2022 

Student Name

School Name

Total Mark

1

Karegouda Dasanagoud

Indu Independent PU College

594

Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Merit List 2023 FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Question 1:Who is Topper of Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th 2023?

Answer: Ananya is the Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th Toppers

Question 2: What are the marks of Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th Toppers?

Answer: Ananya is overall topper and the Commerce stream topper with 600 out of 600 marks in Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next