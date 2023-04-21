Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th Toppers List 2023: Ananya, SM Kaushik and Thabasum Top From Commerce, Science, Arts, Get Complete List Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2023: Karnataka Pre University Education Department has declared the PUC 2 results on their official website. Check the list of Karnataka Board 2nd PUC 12th class Toppers 2022-23, from this article.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2023: Department of Pre-University Education Karnataka (PUE) has declared the result of 2nd PUC. Simultaneously Karnataka PUC Toppers List 2023 is also out now. Ananya from Commerce stream is the Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper 2023. Ananya has secured 600 out of 600. Over 7 lakh students appeared for the DPUE 2nd PUC Examinations 2023 and outdoing about 7.27 lakhs students, SM Kaushik has emerged as the 2023 Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper. Kaushik became the second topper by securing 596 marks. Kaushik is from Science stream. Meanwhile, Thabasum Shaikh is the third topper, after securing 593 marks. Thabasum is from Arts stream. Check the complete Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Topper List 2023 to know Karnataka 12th class topper names, scores, schools, and districts.



Of the 7 lakh plus students who appeared in the exam, 74.67 percent passed the examination with the highest pass percentage in Science stream.

Commerce stream students followed the Science stream students in highest pass percentage.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers List 2023 (OUT) - Check Details Below

Arts – Thabasum Sheikh topper NMKRV, Bangalore |Marks:593

Commerce – Ananya KA, Alwas college, Mangalore |Marks: 600

Science – SM Kaushik, Kolar, Gangotri PU college |Marks:596

Surabhi S RV PU college, NMKRV, Bangalore |Marks: 596

Ananya Ananya, KA Alwas college, Mangalore topped the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 with 600 Marks

2nd PUC Karnataka Topper List 2023: Highlights

Name of the board Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka Result Name Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Result Karnataka board exam 2023 date March 9 to March 29, 2023 Official Website karresults.nic.in Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2023 Science: SM Kaushik and Surabhi S



Commerce: Ananya KA



Arts: Thabasum Sheikh

2nd PUC result 2023 Karnataka Date and Time April 21, 2023 at 11 am

DPUE has announced the PUC 2 results 2023 for all streams i.e, Science, Arts and Commerce. The Toppers List of Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 12th class has been announced alongside Karnataka 2nd PUC results. Ananya has become the overall Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper 2023.

Link to Check - Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Online

Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2023

Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th exams commenced on March 9, 2023 and concluded on March 29, 2023.

Over 1000 examination centres across the state were used for the smooth conduct of the examinations in single shifts from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.

Roughly, 7.27 lakhs students appeared for 2023 Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th exam where 3,63,698 candidates were boys and 3,62,497 candidates were girls.



Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Topper List 2023: 2nd PUC Merit List

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 was made available at 11 am on April 21, 2023 post the Karnataka PUC result press conference at 10 am. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official result portal - karresults.nic.in.

According to reports, candidates must score at least 35% marks in each subject, to clear Karnataka PUC exam. This includes both theory and practical portions of each paper.

Rank Topper Name School Total marks 1 Ananya KA

Alwas College, Mangalore 600 2 SM Kaushik Gangotri PU College, Kolar

596 2

Surabhi S

RV PU college, NMKRV, Bangalore 596 3 Thabasum Shaikh NMKRV, Bangalore 593

Karnataka 2nd PUC Stream-wise Topper List 2023

Check the list of Toppers from Arts, Commerce and Science stream below:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2023: Science Stream Name Marks S M Koushik 596 Surabhi S 596 Kottaoiu Jayishika 595 Sathwik Padmanabha Bhat 595 Jestiva Dias 595 Harshith R 594 Neha J Rao 594 Adithi R 594 Ruchitha M 594 Samya Sadanand Maben 594

Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2023 : Commerce Stream Name Marks Tabassum Shaik 593 Kushnaik G L 592 Daddi Karibasamma 592 Mutturu Mallamma 592 Priyanka Kulkarni 592 Rahul Motilal Rahtod 592 Sahan Ulavappa Kadakol 591 K Krushna 591 Bhagappa 591 Manjushree 591

Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2023 : Arts Stream Name Marks Ananya K A 600 Anvitha D N 596 Chaaya Ravi Kumar 596 Khushi Y Bagalkot 596 Swasthi S Pai 596 Dhanyashree Rao 596 Varsha Sathyanarayan 596 K Disha Rao 596 Inchara N 596 Gaana J 596

2nd PUC Karnataka Result 2023: Failed Students

Check the statistics of registered, eligible, appeared, passed, and failed students from karresults.nic.in below: Registered 7,27,923 Eligible 7,25,821 Appeared 7,02,067 Passed 5,24,209 Failed 1,77,858

Karnataka Board II PUC Result 2023: Divisions Secured

The division achieved by the students in the karresults.nic.in 2nd PUC Board exams is divided into four categories:

Distinction First Class Second Class Third/ Pass Criteria (Marks Scored) Above 85% 60% to below 85 % 50% to below 60% below 50%

Check the details of the numbers of students who secured distinction and other divisions in Karnatanka 2nd PU examination 2023.

Distinction 1,09,509 students First class 2,47,315 students Second class 90,014 students Third class/Pass 77,371 students

2nd PUC 2023 District-wise Pass Percentage

Dakshin Kannada districts hails with the largest number of success PUC 2 candidates this year, followed by district Udupi.

District Pass Percentage Dakshina Kannada



95.33% Udupi



95.24% Kodagi



90.55% Yadagiri 78.97%

Apart from the district-wise results, check the data provided below for a deeper insight:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Urban & Rural Pass Percentage Going deeper into the district-wise pass percentage, we can see that there is not a major differenc ein the rural and urban mass. Rural: 74.79%

Urban: 74.63%

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023: Girls Outperform Boys

In 2023, girls have outperformed the boys in terms of pass percentage.

The pass percentage for boys is 69.05 whereas the girls pass percentage is 80.25.

Pass Percentage Girls 80.25 Boys 69.05

Have a look at the gender-wise pass percentage in more details below:

Girls Number of Girls Appeared 3,52,166 Girls Passed 2,82,602 Girls Pass Percentage: 80.25 % Boys Number of Boys Appeared 3,49,901 Boys Passed 2,41,607 Boys Pass Percentage 69.05%

Karnataka Board II PUC Result 2023: English Medium Pass Percentage is better than Kannada

The pass percentage for 2nd PUC Karnataka board exam for English Medium is 82.30, whereas the pass percentage for the Kannada medium is 63.68 per cent.

2nd PUC Karnataka Board Result 2023: Absent Students While more thank 7 lakh students registered for the examination, 100 percent attendance was not marked. The number of students who were marked absent in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam, from all the streams, was 23,754.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Toppers List 2022: Toppers Name, Marks, Schools

In the last academic session 2022-23, Simran Sesha Rao from RV PU College topped the 2nd PUC exam in Science Stream by securing 598 marks out of 600. Neelu Singh from BGS PU College, Akash Das from St Claret PU College, Neha BR from SBGNS Rural Comp PU College and Manav Vinay Kejriwal from Jain PU College (44/4)became the Commerce toppers by scoring 596 marks.

Rank Topper Name School Stream Total marks 1 SIMRAN SESHA RAO RV PU COLLEGE Science 598 1 NEELU SINGH BGS PU COLLEGE Commerce 596 1 AKASH DAS ST CLARET COMP PU COLLEGE Commerce 596 1 NEHA BR SBGNS RURAL COMP PU COL Commerce 596 1 MAANAV VINAY KEJRIWAL JAIN PU COLLEGE NO.44/4 Commerce 596 1 SHWETA BHIMASHANKAR BHAIRAGOND Indu Independent PU College Arts 594 1 MADIVALARA SAHANA Indu Independent PU College Arts 594

Karnataka 2nd PUC Science Toppers List 2022

Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers 2022 Student Name School Name Total Mark 1 Abhijna Rao Vidyodaya PU College, Udupi 596 2 Prerana M N Vidyamandir PU College, Malleshwaram, Bangalore 596

Karnataka 2nd PUC Commerce Toppers List 2022

Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers 2022 Student Name School Name Total Mark 1 Aravind Srivatsav Vidyamandir Independent PU College 598

Karnataka 2nd PUC Arts Toppers List 2022

Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers 2022 Student Name School Name Total Mark 1 Karegouda Dasanagoud Indu Independent PU College 594

Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Merit List 2023 FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Question 1:Who is Topper of Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th 2023?

Answer: Ananya is the Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th Toppers

Question 2: What are the marks of Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th Toppers?

Answer: Ananya is overall topper and the Commerce stream topper with 600 out of 600 marks in Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023.