2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Karnataka 12th Results Declared at karresults.nic.in, 74.67 Percent Students Pass

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Live News: Karnataka Board has announced the 2nd PUC result on April 21 at karresults.nic.in. Check Karnataka class 12th latest news updates here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Live Updates: Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board (PUE) will announce the Karnataka class 12th result today. As per the notice released, the 2nd PUC result will be declared at 10 AM. The result for Science, Commerce and Arts stream will be announced together. The Karnataka 2nd PUC class 12 result 2023 will be declared for over 7 lakh students. They can check their result at karresults.nic.in. The PUC board exam was conducted from March 11 to 29, 2023 in 1,109 exam centres across the state.

Students can access 2nd PUC Result 2023 at 11 am

The result has been announced in a press conference. Students can access their Pre-University Certificate (PUC) exam results at 11 am. The results will be available at karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 10.37 AM

74.67% students pass in Karnataka 12th Result

The results have been released for all the student including regular students, repeaters, and private candidates. According to the statistics, out of the total 702,067 students who appeared for the exam, 524,209 students have passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 74.67%.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 10.33 AM

Karnataka Exam Result 2023: 524,209 students declared pass

As per media reports, Karnataka 2nd PUC result has been announced. 524,209 students declared pass.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 10.30 AM

Ritesh Kumar, principal secretary, dept of school education and literacy has arrived to announce the PUC result

As per the latest update, Ritesh Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, has arrived to start the conference. Once the result is announced, students can check their results on the official website of KSEEB.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 10.28 AM

What was the Pass Percentage of Karnataka PUC result last year?

As per reports, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 61.88%. last year's Karnataka PUC results showed a slight dip from the 2021 result of 62.28%.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 10.22 AM

Last Year’s District-wise Karnataka PUC Result Update

Last year, in Karnataka PUC result, Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest pass percentage of 88.02%, while Chitradurga district registered the lowest pass percentage of 49.31%.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 10.19 AM

KSEEB Chairperson Ramachandran R to Announce Karnataka II PUC Results 2023

As per some media reports, the press conference to announce the results will be addressed by Ramachandran R, the Chairperson of KSEEB. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 10.17 AM

Where To check 2nd PUC result 2023?

Students can check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 on karresults.nic.in, when the link is activated. As of now, the press conference is expected to start soon.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 10.13 AM

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 today, marks sheets to be available later

Students will get their online results today. However, the hard copies of 2nd PUC Karnataka marks sheets will be sent to schools later. They need to collect it from their respective schools.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 10.09 AM

Karnataka PUC 2 result 2023: Press conference shortly

As per media reports, the press conference for the release of Karnataka PUC 2 results is scheduled to begin at 10 am. Students can check information like names of toppers, pass percentage, division-wise results here.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 10.04 AM

How to Check 2nd PUC Result 2023 via SMS?

Students can also check their class 12th result through SMS by following the steps below:

Step 1: Type the SMS in the format: KAR12REGISTRATION NUMBER

Step 2: Send the SMS to 56263

Step 3: Students will receive the 2nd PUC result 2023 on the same mobile number

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 10.00 AM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers List 2023

After the release of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result, the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka will release the list of toppers for all the streams.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 9.55 AM

What is the passing marks in Karnataka class 12th result 2023?

As per the updates, the students have to score at least 35% marks in each subject including theory and practical to clear Karnataka PUC exam.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 9.48 AM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Commerce Result 2023 Today

The Karnataka 2nd PUC result for Commerce stream will be announced today - April 21. Last year, Maanav Vinay Kejriwal secured the top position in the Commerce stream. He scored 596 marks in PUC 2nd exams Karnataka board 2022.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 9.46 AM

Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2023 Link To Be Activated at 11 am

Karnataka Pre University Education Department will conduct the press conference at 10 am and the result link will be updated around 11 am. Along with the result, the list of toppers, pass and fail percentages will also be announced. Students can check their marks at karresults.nic.in.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 9.42 AM

2nd PUC Karnataka 2023 Result Time

The Department of Pre University Education Karnataka will declare the second PUC result at 10 am today in a press conference. Soon after that, the result link will be activated.

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Today: Get List of Websites To Check Karnataka Class 12th Result Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023: 30 Minutes remaining

Karnataka PUC result press conference is scheduled for 10 am. Students can check the 2nd PUC result 2023 Karnataka online at karresults.nic.in. They have to enter their registration number at karresults.nic.in. to view the 2nd PUC result 2023 Karnataka. Get latest updates here

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 9.35 AM

Over 7.26 Lakh Students are Awaiting for Karnataka 2nd PUC Result

As per media reports, a total of 7.26 lakh students from 5,716 PU colleges had registered for class 12th final exam in Karnataka this year. Of them, 3,63,698 are boys and 3,62,497 are girls.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 9.27 AM

How can I check my 2nd PUC result 2023?

To check Karnataka 2nd PUC results today, students will have to use the required credentials at the official website.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 9.16 AM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Today, Check Last Year’s Update Here

Last year, class 12th result was announced on June 18 for Arts, Science and Commerce. The pass percentage of all the streams combined in Karnataka PUC 2 result was recorded at 61.88%. The number of students who appeared exam last year was 6,83,563. As many as 4,22,966 students qualified class 12 exam.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 9.09 AM

2nd PUC Karnataka Result link at karresults.nic.in

Students have to check their class 12th result online. The official website of PUC Karnataka is kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. As of now, the site has not been updates. Check image below:

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 9.03 AM

What login credentials are required to check PUC 2 Karnataka Result 2023?

As per the updates, to check class 12th marks, students have to use the registration numbers and subject combinations (science, arts or commerce). The result link will be activated soon after the announcement of Karnataka class 12th result.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 8.53 AM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed

The 2nd PUC result date and time have been confirmed. The Karnataka Class 12 result will be declared on April 21 at 10 AM. Over 7 lakh students can check their result online at karresults.nic.in. They have to use their login details to download the result.

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Date and Time Confirmed: Check Karnataka 12th Results at karresults.nic.in Today

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 8.44 AM

Where To Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023?

Students can check their result for Arts, Science and Commerce at different websites online. Check below the list of websites where they can check and download their Karnataka class 12th marksheet:

karresults.nic.in 2023

kseeb.kar.nic.in

pue.kar.nic.in

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 8.39 AM

How To Check PUC II Karnakata Result 2023?

To check class 12th result students have to visit the official website. They can check their result online by using the login credentials:

Step 1: Go to the official website: karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter log-in credentials

Step 4: Submit and download the result pdf

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 8.34 AM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Highlights

Students can check important details related to class 12th result in the table provided below:

Overview specifications Name of the board Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka Result Name Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Result Karnataka board exam 2023 date March 9 to March 29, 2023 Official Website Karresults.nic.in 2nd PUC result 2023 Karnataka date and time April 21, 2023 at 10 am

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 8.31 AM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Notice

Students can check below the official notice regarding the release of Karnataka class 12th date and time:

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 8.30 AM

Karnataka Class 12 Result Date

As per the notice released, the Department of Pre-University Education Karnataka (PUE) has announced the PUC result date and time. The class 12th results will be announced today - April 21 at 10 am.

Updated as on April 21, 2023 at 8.24 AM