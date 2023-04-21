Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Date and Time Confirmed: Check Karnataka 12th Results at karresults.nic.in Today

Department of Pre-University Education will announce the 2nd PUC result today - April 21, 2023 at 10 am. Candidates can check their board result through the link given here.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Today: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 will be announced today - April 21, 2023. The board will conduct a press conference at 10 am following which the result link will be made available to the students at 11 am. Candidates who have appeared for the 2nd PUC Karnataka exams can visit the official result portal - karresults.nic.in to check the board results.

To check the 2nd PUC Karnataka results students can visit the official website karresults.nic.in and enter the class 12 registration number and subject combination in the result link. The board is announcing the results today for over 7.27 Lakh students who appeared for the board exams from March 9 to 29, 2023. Candidates can check latest updates regarding Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 here.

When and Where to c heck Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023?

Going by the official press release shared, the Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be announced at 10 am in a press conference by the state education minister. After the announcement of the result details, the link for students to check the 12th results will be available on the official results portal at 11 am.

The result will be available on the result portal - karresults.nic.in. Students can also check their board results through the link provided here.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result?

To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC result students are required to visit the Karnataka result portal and enter the registration number and select the subject combination in the given link. Follow the steps given below to check the 2nd PUC Result.

Step 1: Visit the official result portal - karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the PUC Result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the registration number and select the subject combination

Step 4: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the boars result for further reference

