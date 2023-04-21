Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Announced: 74.67 Percent Students Pass, Get List of Websites Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Live Updates: The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board (PUE) has announced the Karnataka class 12th result today, April 21, 2023, in the press conference. A total of 7,02,067 students appeared for the exam and 5,24,209 students passed in Karnataka 2nd PUC result. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 74.67%. Students can check their results at karresults.nic.in. They are required to enter their login details including registration number and subject combination to download their Karnataka class 12th result. This year, girls have outshined the boys in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2023. The pass percentage of girls is 80.25% while the pass percentage of boys stands at 69.05%.

In order to check the class 12th exam result, students have to visit the official websites. However, due to the heavy rush, there might be chances that the official website of the Karnataka board might not work properly. In that case, students can check their PUC Karnataka result at the listed websites -

karresults.nic.in

kseeb.kar.nic.in

pue.kar.nic.in

Updated as of 12.11 am

Tabassum Shaik, Kushanaik G L, and Daddi Karibasamma Tops in Karnataka II PUC Arts Stream

As per the media reports, Tabassum Shaik, Kushanaik G L, and Daddi Karibasamma secured 593, 592, and 592 marks respectively. They studied at NMKRV PU College for Women, Indu Innovative PU College, and Indu Independent PU College.

Updated as of 12.01 am

Karnataka II PUC Results 2023: Check the top 5 best-performing districts

Districts Pass Percentage Dakshina Kannada 95.33% Udupi 95.24% Kodagu 90.55% Uttara Kannada 89.74% Vijayapura 84.79%

Updated as of 11.53 am

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results: Statistics of Science Stream

A total of 2,41.616 students appeared for the 2nd PUC exams from Science stream out of which 2,07,087 students passed taking the pass percentage to 85.71 percent.

Updated as of 11.50 am

Over 2700 students secure 100% in Karnataka II PUC Result 2023

A total of 2,704 students obtained (100/100) in Mathematics, followed by 5,335 in Computer Science and 3,475 in Accountancy. A total of 1,09,509 students secured distinction this year (85% above) while 77,371 students scored third or pass class (below 50%).

Updated as of 11.45 am

Over 23,000 students didn't appear for 2nd PUC Exams

As many as 23,754 students were absent in the Karnataka class 12 exams. A total of 7,02,067 students appeared out of which 5,24,209 students passed the annual examination this year.

Updated as of 11.40 am

Science stream leads with better result in Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023

A total of 2,41.616 students appeared for the 2nd PUC exams this year from the Science stream, out of which 2,07,087 students passed taking the pass percentage to 85.71 per cent.

Updated as of 11.36 am

Pass Percentage Girls and Boys in Karnataka PUC 2 results 2023

As per the updates, this year the overall pass percentage of students is 74.67 %. Where girls have outshined the boys in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2023. The pass percentage of girls is 80.25% while the pass percentage of boys stands at 69.05%.

Updated as of 11:21 am

Karnataka class 12th result 2023: Pass percentage in Rural and Urban Schools

As per the media reports, out of the total students appearing from rural schools, 74.79% of students passed whereas 74.63% of urban students passed.

Updated as of 11.04 am

Karnataka II PUC Result 2023 Link Activated

Students can check their class 12th results at karresults.nic.in. They need to enter their registration number and subject combination. Check the login image mentioned below -

Updated as of 10.57 am

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: 48.42% of repeaters pass

According to the media reports, repeater students had a lower pass percentage of 48.42%, with only 33,833 students out of 69,870 passing the exam. Whereas the private students had the lowest pass percentage of 43.02%, with only 10,630 out of 24,708 students passing the exam.

Updated as of 10.50 am

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Overall pass percentage is 74.67%

The results have been declared for all the students including regular, repeaters, and private candidates. As per the statistics, out of total 7,02,067 students who appeared for the exam, 524,209 students have passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 74.67%.

Updated as of 10.43 am

Ritesh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Dept of School Education and Literacy has arrived to announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023

According to the latest update, Ritesh Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, has arrived to start the press conference. Once the result is declared, students can check their results on the official website of KSEEB.

Updated as of 10.35 am

KSEEB Chairperson Ramachandran R to Announce Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023

As per the media reports, the press conference to announce the results will be addressed by Ramachandran R, the Chairperson of KSEEB. Those students who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website.

Updated as of 10.30 am

Steps to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 via SMS

Students can also check their class 12th result through SMS. They can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Type the SMS in the format: KAR12REGISTRATION NUMBER

Step 2: Send the SMS to 56263

Step 3: Students will receive the 2nd PUC result 2023 on the same mobile number

Updated as of 10.25 am

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Press conference to begin shortly

As per media reports, the press conference for the release of Karnataka PUC 2 results is scheduled to start at 10 am. Check latest updates here

Updated as of 10.20 am

Passing marks in Karnataka class 12th result 2023

As per the recent updates, the students have to score a minimum of 35% marks in each subject including theory and practical to clear Karnataka 2nd PUC exam.

Updated as of 10.15 am

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Last Year’s Update Here: As per the past year's trends, the examination authority announced the class 12 result on June 18 for Science, Arts and Commerce. The passing percentage of all the streams combined in Karnataka 2nd PUC Result was recorded at 61.88%. Whereas the number of students who appeared for the exam last year was 6,83,563. As many as 4,22,966 students qualified class 12 exam.

Updated as of 10.10 am

Steps To Check PUC II Karnakata Result 2023

Students can check the class 12th result by visiting the official website. They need to fill out the login credentials to check their result online.

Step 1: Visit the official website: karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required log-in credentials

Step 4: Click on submit and download the result pdf

Updated as of 10.05 am

Login credentials to check PUC II Karnakata Result 2023

Students are required to enter the login credentials such as registration numbers, subject details i.e. science, arts and commerce to check their class 12th marks. As per the recent updates, the result link will be activated soon after the declaration of the Karnataka class 12th result 2023.

Updated as of 9.57 am

The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board (PUE) will announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 today, April 21, 2023. As per the recent updates, the board will conduct a press conference at 10 am after which the result link will be accessible to the students at 11 am. Those candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka class 12th exams can visit the official website i.e. karresults.nic.in to check the results.

Updated as of 9.42 am

Department of Pre-University Education will declare the Karnataka PUC result today on April 21 in online mode. Students can check their Karnataka 2nd PUC result for the board exam at karresults.nic.in. To download class 12th result, students have to use their login credentials. The online Karnataka PUC result 2023 will be provisional in nature. Students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the declaration result.



karresults.nic.in

kseeb.kar.nic.in

pue.kar.nic.in

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023?

To check class 12th result students have to visit the official website. They can check their result online by using the login credentials:

Step 1: Go to the official website: karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter log-in credentials

Step 4: Submit and download the result pdf

What After the Announcement of Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023?

After the release of Karnataka class 12th result, all the qualified students will be eligible to apply for the admission to undergraduate courses. The board will also release the original certificates for the students soon after the results are announced. The board will conduct the re-checking and scrutiny and the supplementary exams for the students who are not satisfied with their marks.

