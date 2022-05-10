Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022 for Clerk Posts, Check Eligibility & Application Process Here

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Karnataka Bank Limited (KBL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk d at its Branches/Offices located across India. Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before 21 May 2022. The online applications for Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 will be provided in due course of time. Candidates are advised to check eligibility criteria, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details before applying.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 10 May 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 21 May 2022
Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Clerk
Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Graduates in any discipline with minimum of 60% marks (First Class)*/equivalent grade from
any UGC recognised university.
Age Limit - Maximum 26 years (The age limit will be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates.)
Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selected candidates will be on probation for a period of six months and on satisfactory completion of the probationary period, will be confirmed, subject to rules and regulations of the Bank.
The following is the online examination test structure (with separately timed tests)
|Name of the Test
|No. of
Qs.
|Max Marks
|Time
|Reasoning
|40
|40
|30 Minutes
|English Language
|40
|40
|30 Minutes
|Computer Knowledge
|40
|40
|20 Minutes
|General Awareness
(with special reference to Banking Industry)
|40
|40
|25 Minutes
|Numerical Ability
|40
|40
|30 Minutes
|Total
|200
|200
|135 Minutes
Questions will be in English only. Each question will have 5 alternatives (options); ¼th mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.
Download Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 Notification
Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested candidates can apply online from 10 to 21 May 2022. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.
Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 Application Fee