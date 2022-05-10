Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022 for Clerk Posts, Check Eligibility & Application Process Here

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on karnatakabank.com. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022: Karnataka Bank Limited (KBL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk d at its Branches/Offices located across India. Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before 21 May 2022. The online applications for Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 will be provided in due course of time. Candidates are advised to check eligibility criteria, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details before applying.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 10 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 21 May 2022

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Clerk

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduates in any discipline with minimum of 60% marks (First Class)*/equivalent grade from

any UGC recognised university.

Age Limit - Maximum 26 years (The age limit will be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates.)

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selected candidates will be on probation for a period of six months and on satisfactory completion of the probationary period, will be confirmed, subject to rules and regulations of the Bank.

The following is the online examination test structure (with separately timed tests)

Name of the Test No. of

Qs. Max Marks Time Reasoning 40 40 30 Minutes English Language 40 40 30 Minutes Computer Knowledge 40 40 20 Minutes General Awareness

(with special reference to Banking Industry) 40 40 25 Minutes Numerical Ability 40 40 30 Minutes Total 200 200 135 Minutes

Questions will be in English only. Each question will have 5 alternatives (options); ¼th mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Download Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can apply online from 10 to 21 May 2022. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 Application Fee