Karnataka High Court District Judge Admit Card 2023 OUT: Check Exam Date, Direct Link & Other Details

Karnataka High Court District Judge Admit Card 2023 OUT: Know here how to download Karnataka High Court District Judge Admit Card 2022-23 check exam date and other details.

Karnataka High Court District Judge Admit Card 2023 : The Karnataka High Court has released the Admit Card for the Mains Examination for the posts of District Judge. Candidates can download the Admit cards from the official website at- https://recruitmenthck.kar.nic.in/hck/djr/home.php according to the notification released earlier, the Mains Written Exam for the post of District Judge is scheduled to be conducted on 4 and 5 March 2023. All the candidates who have cleared the Preliminary Exam and are supposed to appear in the Mains Exam are advised to download the admit card and check their details on it.

Direct Link to Download the Karnataka High Court District Judge Admit Card 2023

Candidates can also download their admit cards by following the instructions given below

Step 1: Visit the Official Recruitment Website of Karnataka High Court at- https://recruitmenthck.kar.nic.in/hck/djr/home.php

Step 2: On the home page check the link- “GENERATION OF MAIN EXAMINATION - ADMISSION CARD FOR THE POST OF DISTRICT JUDGES”

Step 3: Fill the Application number and Date of Birth and generate the admit card.

Step 4: Download the PDF of Hall Ticket and check for any discrepancies.

Karnataka High Court District Judge 2023: Mains Exam Date 2023

Karnataka High Court District Judge 2023: Number of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 16 vacancies for the Karnataka High Court District Judge.

Earlier the Karnataka High Court has released the notification for filling up of 16 vacancies in the District Court. The Preliminary Exam was conducted on 18 December 2022 in objective method and now the Mains Examination is being conducted in Written Method. The Written Examination for recruitment of District Judges shall consist of two papers each of Civil Law and Criminal Law of three hours duration with 150 maximum marks for each paper. Candidates clearing Mains Exam will have to appear for Viva Voice or Interview round.