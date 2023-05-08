Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Know When Where and How to Check 10th Results at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2023 will be declared today, May 8, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka board exams can check their class 10 results through the link karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will declare the Karnataka SSLC result 202 today, May 8, 2023. As per the official notification shared by the board officials, the SSLC Karnataka Result will be declared online at 11 am. Candidates who have appeared for the board examinations will be able to check their results on the official website - karresults.nic.in.

This year, the Karnataka board conducted the SSLC class 10 exams from March 15 to April 15 2023 for over 8 lakh students. According to the notification, the board officials will be conducting a press conference at 10 am where the announcement of the results and the result data will be done following which the link for students to check their results will be available on the website at 11 am. In order to check the board results, candidates are required to visit the website and enter the 10th Karnataka board roll number in the result link.

When to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2023

Going by the official press conference released by the officials, the link for candidates to check the Karnataka SSLC result 2023 will be given on the website at 11 am. The board will also be conducting a ress conference prior to this at 10 am where the result details will be given by board officials.

Where to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2023

SSLC Karnataka Result 2023 will be announced at 11 am today, May 8, 2023. Students eagerly waiting for the board result announcement can visit the official website after 11 am to check the results. Students must keep their exam hall tickets ready with them to check their board results. The list of websites for students to check the Karnataka SSLC class 10 result 2023 is given below.

sslc.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

How to check SSLC Karnataka Results 2023

Karnataka board SSLC class 10 result 2023 will be announced on the official website today, May 8, 2023. To check the board results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials from 11 am onwards. Follow the steps provided below to check the Karnataka board SSLC 10th result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board

Step 2: Click on the SSLC 10th result link

Step 3: Enter class 10 roll number in the result link

Step 4: Download the Karnataka 10th result for further reference