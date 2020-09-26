Karnataka TET Hall Ticket 2020 released @schooleducation.kar.nic.in: Get Admit Card Download Link Here; Check Exam Rules

Karnataka TET Hall Ticket 2020 has been released by the Department of Public Instruction card on its official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the KARTET 2019 exam can download the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) admit card now by visiting the website. Alternatively, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can download the Karnataka TET Hall Ticket without any hassle. The Karnataka TET or KARTET 2019 exam will be conducted on October 4, 2020 in 604 exam centres spread over Karnataka. Candidates need to carry the KARTET Admit Card 2020 to the exam centres on the day of examination. Check below the link to download the hall ticket along with the exam day instructions to be followed by candidates amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The KARTET 2019 exam has been postponed several times this year due to the ongoing crisis of novel Coronavirus. Finally, the exam is being conducted now on 4th October, the date that clashes with the UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 exam. There will be no change in the exam date, as per the Commissioner of department of public instruction, KG Jagadeesha. A total of 74,977 candidates will be appearing for the KARTET Paper I and 1,69,716 candidates will appear for the KARTET Paper II.

Download Karnataka TET Hall Ticket 2020 - Direct Link

Process to download Karnataka TET Admit Card 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on KARTET Admission Ticket link

Step 3: Enter your User Name & Password

Step 4: Download your Hall Ticket

Check KARTET 2019-2020 Exam Updates

COVID-19 positive candidates allowed to appear for Karnataka TET 2019-2020 exam

As per the exam day instructions released on the official website, the COVID-19 positive candidates have been allowed to appear for KARTET exam. These candidates will have to reach the District Covid Care Centre to give the examination. Have a look at the rules notified for COVID-19 positive candidates for KARTET 2019 exam:

COVID-19 Positive candidates need to use ambulance to reach exam centre.

Such candidates need to inform the Deputy Director (Administration) two days prior to the exam, if they want to appear for exam.

You need to submit medical certificate declaring that you are in a condition to appear for exam.

It is compulsory to wear N-95 mask.

Karnataka TET 2020: Exam Day Instructions

Carry your hall ticket to the exam centre on the day of examination, 4 October 2020.

Reach the exam centre an hour prior to the exam time of your shift.

Wear face mask

Undergo a health checkup upon entering the exam centres

Candidates will not be allowed to enter exam centre after the start of paper.

Check full details here: Download PDF Karnataka TET Exam Day Rules