KARTET Admit Card 2020 released @schooleducation.kar.nic.in: Download Hall Ticket Here

Karnataka's Department of Public Instruction has released the KARTET Admit Card 2020 on its official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka TET 2019 exam can download their KARTET Hall Ticket 2020 now. The Last date to download the admit card is 15th March 2020, the day of Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test. The KARTET Hall Ticket contains the details of exam such as exam date, exam centre, exam time along with important instructions essential for the day of examination. Catch all these details below along with the direct link to download the Karnataka TET Admit Card 2020.

The KARTET exam will be held on 15th March in two different sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the KARTET Papers will be held offline in pen and paper mode. In both the papers, 150 multiple choice questions will be asked from sections like Child Development & Pedagogy, Language 1 & Language 2, Mathematics and Social Science or Environmental Science. Each question is of 1 marks and there is no negative marking in the KARTET exam. Candidates need to fetch the passing marks to qualify the exam and get the Karnataka TET Certificate.

Let's now have a look at the complete process to download the KARTET Admit Card:

How to Download KARTET Admit Card or Hall Ticket 2020?

Step 1: Visit schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Admission Card for KARTET 2019

Step 3: Enter your User Name and Password

Step 4: Download the admit card & take a print out

Details mentioned in the Karnataka TET Admit Card 2020:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Exam date

Exam Time

Name & Address of Exam Centre

Father's Name

Important Exam Day Instruction

What is importance of KARTET Hall Ticket or Admit Card?

Candidates need to carry the admit card of the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test to the exam centre on the day of examination. Without the KARTET Admit Card, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Moreover, along with the admission letter, candidates need to carry their photographs and Photo ID Proof.