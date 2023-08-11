Kashmir University Result 2023 OUT: Download KU Result PDF Link on kashmiruniversity.net

Kashmir University Result 2023: Kashmir University results for BALLB, B.E., M.Sc., M.A., and B.Tech. 2nd, 3rd, and 9th Sem exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result

Kashmir University (KU) Result 2023: Kashmir University (KU) has declared the result for various UG Professional and Non-Professional program 2nd, 3rd, and 9th sem exams.

Kashmir University located in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1948. In the year 1969, it was divided into two Universities- University of Kashmir at Srinagar and University of Jammu at Jammu. This University offers courses in various departments like School of Arts, Languages and Literature, School of Business Studies, Faculty of Dentistry, Faculty of Medicine, School of Physical & Mathematical Sciences, School of Earth & Environmental Sciences, School of Unani & Ayurvedic Medicine, School of Social Sciences, School of Education & Behavioural Sciences, School of Law, School of Biological Sciences, School of Applied Sciences & Technology, School of Open Learning, School of Engineering.

Kashmir University (KU) Exam Results 2023

As per the latest update, Kashmir University (KU) released the result for various courses like BALLB, B.E., M.Sc., M.A., and B.Tech. 2nd, 3rd, and 9th Sem. The students can check their results on the official website of University- kashmiruniversity.net

Steps to Check Kashmir University (KU) Result

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Kashmir University (KU) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - kashmiruniversity.net

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination’ segment

Step 3: Click on the ‘Result’ segment

Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on “View Result”

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number/Name/Registration Number

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Kashmir University (KU) Result 2023: Direct Links to Check

Check here the direct link for Kashmir University (KU), Result 2023 for various semester examinations.