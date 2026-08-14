Kasturba Medical College, Manipal NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
Check Kasturba Medical College, Manipal NEET UG expected and previous year opening and closing ranks shared below. The previous year trend will help students assess the seat options available on paid/deemed seats based on categories.
NEET UG 2026: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, admission is done on different seat types. For state quota seat, the college releases its rank list. However, for All India and Paid seat quotas, the admission is done through NEET UG cutoff ranks released round-wise by MCC (Medical Counselling Committee). To analyze the admission options for 2026 admission, candidates can check previous year NEET UG opening and closing ranks to predict expected ranks. For a detailed understanding, we have provided a category-wise list of opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS paid and NRI (Non-Resident Indian). Candidates can utilize this to predict the Round 1 seat allocation process.
Also check: NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College
KMC, Manipal NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
For admission to Kasturba Medical College, Manipal MBBS paid seat, candidates should have a rank ranging between 154 - 51200. Check the expected range shared below.
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
154 - 551.6
|
42321.4 - 51200
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
1036 - 9283.8
|
41635.9 - 48984
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
28267 - 36704.4
|
37875.9 - 50509
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
54210 - 54974.2
|
512130.8 - 555829
KMC, Manipal NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks
Analyzing the previous year trends can be helpful in estimating the admission possibility at KMC, Manipal. As per the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 cutoff ranks, the admission for general candidates opened at 864 and closed at 40,008. The ranks for different categories are shared in the table.
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
864
|
40,008
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
1,036
|
39,770
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
36,755
|
38,588
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
54,284
|
555,829
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
OBC
|
209,874
|
525,165
KMC, Manipal NEET UG Cutoff 2024 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks
The table shared for NEET UG 2024 shares paid seat options for general, OBC and EWS candidates. The admission began at 154 and closed at 434,791 for the categories. Check the details shared below.
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
154
|
40,258
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
20,626
|
39,847
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
28,267
|
28,267
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
56,634
|
434,791
KMC, Manipal NEET UG Cutoff 2023 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks
The NEET UG 2023 cutoff ranks for KMC, Manipal was close to 367 rank. While the overall admission closed at 521,687.
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
367
|
51,200
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
12,890
|
48,984
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
49,234
|
50,509
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
54,210
|
518,895
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
SC
|
521,687
|
521,687
Also Check
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.