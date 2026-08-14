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Kasturba Medical College, Manipal NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 16:55 IST

Check Kasturba Medical College, Manipal NEET UG expected and previous year opening and closing ranks shared below. The previous year trend will help students assess the seat options available on paid/deemed seats based on categories.

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, admission is done on different seat types. For state quota seat, the college releases its rank list. However, for All India and Paid seat quotas, the admission is done through NEET UG cutoff ranks released round-wise by MCC (Medical Counselling Committee). To analyze the admission options for 2026 admission, candidates can check previous year NEET UG opening and closing ranks to predict expected ranks. For a detailed understanding, we have provided a category-wise list of opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS paid and NRI (Non-Resident Indian). Candidates can utilize this to predict the Round 1 seat allocation process. 

Also check: NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College

KMC, Manipal NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

For admission to Kasturba Medical College, Manipal MBBS paid seat, candidates should have a rank ranging between 154 - 51200. Check the expected range shared below. 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

154 - 551.6

42321.4 - 51200

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

1036 - 9283.8

41635.9 - 48984

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

28267 - 36704.4

37875.9 - 50509

Non-Resident Indian

General

54210 - 54974.2

512130.8 - 555829

KMC, Manipal NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks

Analyzing the previous year trends can be helpful in estimating the admission possibility at KMC, Manipal. As per the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 cutoff ranks, the admission for general candidates opened at 864 and closed at 40,008. The ranks for different categories are shared in the table. 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

864

40,008

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

1,036

39,770

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

36,755

38,588

Non-Resident Indian

General

54,284

555,829

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

209,874

525,165

KMC, Manipal NEET UG Cutoff 2024 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks

The table shared for NEET UG 2024 shares paid seat options for general, OBC and EWS candidates. The admission began at 154 and closed at 434,791 for the categories. Check the details shared below. 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

154

40,258

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

20,626

39,847

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

28,267

28,267

Non-Resident Indian

General

56,634

434,791

KMC, Manipal NEET UG Cutoff 2023 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks

The NEET UG 2023 cutoff ranks for KMC, Manipal was close to 367 rank. While the overall admission closed at 521,687.

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

367

51,200

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

12,890

48,984

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

49,234

50,509

Non-Resident Indian

General

54,210

518,895

Non-Resident Indian

SC

521,687

521,687

Also Check

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 14, 2026, 16:55 IST

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