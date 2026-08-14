Kasturba Medical College, Manipal NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, admission is done on different seat types. For state quota seat, the college releases its rank list. However, for All India and Paid seat quotas, the admission is done through NEET UG cutoff ranks released round-wise by MCC (Medical Counselling Committee). To analyze the admission options for 2026 admission, candidates can check previous year NEET UG opening and closing ranks to predict expected ranks. For a detailed understanding, we have provided a category-wise list of opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS paid and NRI (Non-Resident Indian). Candidates can utilize this to predict the Round 1 seat allocation process.

For admission to Kasturba Medical College, Manipal MBBS paid seat, candidates should have a rank ranging between 154 - 51200. Check the expected range shared below.

Quota Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank Deemed/Paid Seats Quota General 154 - 551.6 42321.4 - 51200 Deemed/Paid Seats Quota OBC 1036 - 9283.8 41635.9 - 48984 Deemed/Paid Seats Quota EWS 28267 - 36704.4 37875.9 - 50509 Non-Resident Indian General 54210 - 54974.2 512130.8 - 555829

KMC, Manipal NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks

Analyzing the previous year trends can be helpful in estimating the admission possibility at KMC, Manipal. As per the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 cutoff ranks, the admission for general candidates opened at 864 and closed at 40,008. The ranks for different categories are shared in the table.