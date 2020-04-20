Kerala Agricultural University Professor Recruitment 2020: Last Date Extended due to COVID-19 @kau.in

Kerala Agricultural University Last Date 2020 extended: Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) has extended the last date for submission of application for the Assistant Professor Posts due to COVID-19. All candidates willing to apply for KAU Assistant Professor Posts can check the short notification available on the official website of KAU - http://www.kau.in/.

According to the short notification released by the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), now all candidates can apply for these posts till 30 April 2020.

The short notification further says, "It is brought to the notice of all concerned that due to restricted travel and other services to contain Covid-19 spread in the State and the Country, the last date fixed for receipt of applications as per the above notifications are extended upto 30/04/2020, 4 pm. All other conditions of the Notifications remain unchanged except the corrections issued vide Corrigendum/Addendum No. GA/K1/8926/2019 dated 24/03/2020."

It is noted that Kerala Agricultural University has demanded the applications for appointment of Assistant Professors in vide Notification No. GA/K1/8926/2019 dated 25/02/2020.

Candidates willing to apply for the same can check the short notification available on the official website of Kerala Agricultural University. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for KAU Professor Recruitment 2020 Last Date Extended Notice





How to Check KAU Professor Recruitment 2020 Last Date Extended Notice

Visit the official website of Kerala Agricultural University (KAU)i.e. http://www.kau.in/.

Click on the link "Direct Recruitment of Assistant Professors - Last date extended up to 30-04-2020 - Corrigendum/Addendum issued " available on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the short notification regarding the extension of date.

Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

JIPMER Recruitment 2020 for 53 Professor and Other Posts, Apply @ jipmer.edu.in

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Recruitment 2020 for 72 Engineer and Other Posts, Apply @hrrl.in

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) for latest updates regarding the Assistant Professor posts recruitment process. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.