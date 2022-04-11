Kerala High Court Assistant Result 2022 (Out): Download PDF @hckrecruitment.nic.in

Kerala High Court Assistant Result has been announced by Kerala High Court (KHC) at hckrecruitment.nic.in. Download Result PDF and check other details below.

Kerala High Court Assistant Result 2022: High Court of Kerala or Kerala High Court (KHC) has announced the result of the exam for the post of Assistant, on 11 April 2022. The court has prepared a list containing the roll number of the selected candidates for the interview round. Candidates who appeared in KHC Assistant Exam on 27 February 2022 can download Kerala High Court Result from the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Kerala High Court Assistant Result Link is given below. The candidates can download KHC Assistant Result through this link:

Kerala High Court Assistant Result 2022

Those candidates whose roll number is available in the list will be called to appear for the interview round. The details regarding the interview such as date, time, and venue shall be informed in due course,.

The candidates who have secured 53.00 marks and above are included in the main list of the short list.

How to Download Kerala High Court Assistant Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of KHC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Short List Published - Assistant (Rec No.01/2021)’

Step 3: Download Kerela High Court Assistant Result PDF

Step 4: Check roll numbers of selected candidates

Kerala High Court had conducted the exam for recruitment of Assistant Posts. The online applications were invited from 12 August to 18 August 2021.