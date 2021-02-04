Kerala High Court Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released @hckrecruitment.nic.in

Kerala High Court Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2021: Kerala High Court has released the Kerala High Court Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 on its website. Candidates who applied for Kerala High Court Judicial Service Prelims Exam 2021 can download the admit card through the official website of Kerala High Court.i.e.hckrecruitment.nic.in.

Kerala High Court Judicial Service Prelims Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 28 February 2021. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded at the official website. The candidates can download Kerala High Court Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 by entering their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

How and Where to Download Kerala High Court Judicial Service Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of Kerala High Court.i.e.hckrecruitment.nic.in. Click on Kerala High Court Judicial Service Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter your roll no., Date of Birth, and Password. Click on the Submit Button. The admit card for Kerala High Court Judicial Service Prelims Exam will be displayed on the screen. Download Kerala High Court Judicial Service Admit Card 2021 and take a print out of it for future reference.

Download Kerala High Court Judicial Service Admit Card 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 55 vacancies of Judicial Services. The candidates are required to bring PAN Card/Driving License/Voter ID Card/Passport/Aadhaar Card/Ration Card (with the photograph) along with the admit card on the day of the exam. Candidates can download prelims admit card by clicking on the above link.

