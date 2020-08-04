Kerala Judicial Service Prelims Answer Key 2020 Released at highcourtof kerala.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

Kerala Judicial Service Prelims Answer Key 2020: Kerala High Court has released provisional Kerala High Court Judicial Services Prelims Answer Key 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared on 1 August 2020 in the written test can check the provisional answer key on the official website of Kerala High Court. i.e.highcourtofkerala.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections if any against the Kerala High Court Judicial Services Prelims Answer Key 2020 with valid proof within seven calendar days from the date of publication of the Answer Keys. The applications may be sent to the Registrar (Subordinate Judiciary), High Court of Kerala, Ernakulam – 682031. Candidates can download Kerala High Court Judicial Services Prelims Answer Key 2019 by clicking on the provided link.

The representations received after the due date will not be entertained. Candidates are required to submit representations as per timeline. After receiving the representations, the high court will release the Kerala High Court Judicial Services Prelims Final Answer Key 2020 and then result to be declared on the website. Candidates can download Kerala High Court Judicial Services Prelims Answer Key 2020 by following the instructions given below.

Visit the official website. I.e.keralahighcourtofkerala.nic.in.

Click on Advertisements section in the menu list.

Navigate the Kerala High Court Judicial Services Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2020 and click on it.

Then, the Kerala High Court Judicial Services Prelims Final Answer Key 2020 PDF will be opened.

Candidates can download and save the answer key for future reference.

Kerala High Court Judicial Services Prelims Answer Key 2020

Latest Government Jobs:

Haryana Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 58 Vacancies Notified for PA/SA, Postman & MTS Posts against sports quota

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2020 through GATE 2019, 180 Vacancies Notified, Apply online @aai.aero

Bihar Forest Recruitment 2020 Online Application ongoing @csbc.bih.nic.in for 720 Forester and Forest Guard Posts, Opportunity for 12th pass