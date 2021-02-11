Kerala PSC Admit Card 2021 Released for 10th Level Preliminary Exam @keralapsc.gov.in, Check Hall Ticket Download Link

Kerala PSC Admit Card 2021: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the admit card for the 10th Level Preliminary Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the KPSC 10th Level Preliminary Exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission - kpsc.kar.nic.in.

It is noted that Kerala Public Service Commission is set to conduct the 10th Level Preliminary Examination on February 20/25 and March 6 and 13, 2021. Candidates applied for 10th Level Preliminary Examination can check the details exam schedule and admit card downloading link on the official website.

Candidates should note that Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has rereleased the Admit Card for the first phase of the examination scheduled on 20 February 2021. As per the scheduled released by the commission, the exam will be conducted from 1.30 P.M. to 3.15 P.M.

Candidates should note that all the details including Date and Time of exam/ Name of exam and Exam Center will be mentioned in the Admission Ticket. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials in a bid to download their Kerala PSC Admit Card 2021 for 10th Level Preliminary Exam from the official website.

How to Download Kerala PSC Admit Card 2021