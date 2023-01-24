JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023 Out For Junior Lab Assistant @keralapsc.gov.in: Download PDF

Kerala PSC has released the answer key for the post of Junior Lab Assistant on its official website-keralapsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023 Download

Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023 Download: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the answer key for the post of Junior Lab Assistant on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the post of Junior Lab Assistant in the Department of Medical Education Service can download Answer Key from the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) -keralapsc.gov.in.

However, Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023 Link is also provided in this article below and you can download the same directly through the link. 

Direct Link To Download: Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023

It is noted that Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has conducted the written exam for the post of Junior Lab Assistant on 21 January 2023. Now, the Commission has uploaded the PDF of the answer key for the above exam on its official website. 

You can download the PDF of the Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023 from the official website. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, regarding the answer key for the Junior Lab Assistant post in prescribed format in online mode after following the instructions given on notification. You can check the short notice available on the official website regarding the process to  raise objections and last date for the same, .

You can download the Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below. 


Process to Download Kerala Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023

  1. Visit the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) -keralapsc.gov.in
  2. Go to the ‘Answer Key’ Section available on the home page.
  3. Now, click on the ‘Download’ link given against ‘QUESTION CODE  : 006/2023  NAME OF POST : junior Lab Assistant   DEPARTMENT : Medical Education Service  Medium of Question  - English  DATE OF TEST : 21.01.2023   DATE OF UPLOAD :23.01.2023 on the home page.
  4. Download Kerala PSC Answer Key PDF and save the same for future reference. 

