Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023 Out For Junior Lab Assistant @keralapsc.gov.in: Download PDF

Kerala PSC has released the answer key for the post of Junior Lab Assistant on its official website-keralapsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023 Download: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the answer key for the post of Junior Lab Assistant on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the post of Junior Lab Assistant in the Department of Medical Education Service can download Answer Key from the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) -keralapsc.gov.in.

However, Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023 Link is also provided in this article below and you can download the same directly through the link.

Direct Link To Download: Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023





It is noted that Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has conducted the written exam for the post of Junior Lab Assistant on 21 January 2023. Now, the Commission has uploaded the PDF of the answer key for the above exam on its official website.

You can download the PDF of the Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023 from the official website. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, regarding the answer key for the Junior Lab Assistant post in prescribed format in online mode after following the instructions given on notification. You can check the short notice available on the official website regarding the process to raise objections and last date for the same, .

You can download the Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.



Process to Download Kerala Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023