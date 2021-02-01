Kerala PSC Staff Nurse Grade 2 Answer Key 2021 Out, Download @keralapsc.gov.in

Kerala PSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2021: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC), has released the Provisional Answer Key for the post of Staff Nurse Grade 2 on 01 February 2021. All candidates who have appeared for the Kerala PSC Staff Nurse Exam on 20 January 2021,can download Staff Nurse Answer Key from the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission- keralapsc.gov.in.

Kerala PSC Staff Nurse Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can also check download KPSC Staff Nurse Answer Key for ALPHACODE A Booklet through the link below:

Kerala PSC Staff Nurse Answer Download Link

The candidates can also submit objection, if any, against Kerala PSC Answer Key through online mode. As per the official website, “Complaints regarding Answer Key in respect of OMR Examinations should be submitted online only through the OTR Profile of Candidates, within a period of 5 days from the date of publication of Provisional Answer Key (Both days included)".

How to Download Kerala PSC Staff Nurse Grade 2 Answer Key ?

Go to official website of KPSC - keralapsc.gov.in Click on ‘Download Tab’, given on the homepage and go to ‘ANSWER KEY- OMR Exam’ Now click on ‘Download’ given under ‘Answer Key’ section against ‘STAFF NURSE GR II - HEALTH SERVICES -Q CODE : 021/2021 MEDIUM OF QUESTION : ENGLISH STAFF NURSE GR II - HEALTH SERVICES CAT NO : 418/2020 & 114/2020 DATE OF TEST : 30/01/2021 DATE OF UPLOAD : 01/02/2021’ Download KPSC Staff Nurse Key PDF Take a print out for future use

The commission will release the final answer key after considering all the objections. According to Kerala PSC Website, 'The Final Answer Key, modified as per experts' opinion on the valid complaints received from candidates within the stipulated time, will be published in the Bulletin and website. The complaints received after the publication of Final Answer Key will not be entertained'.