Kerala SET Admit Card 2020 released @lbscentre.kerala.gov.in: Get Direct Link here; KSET Exam on 10 January

Kerala State Eligibility Test (KSET) Admit Card 2020 has been released on the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the KSET February 2020 exam can download their admit card now by visiting the website. The LBS Centre for Science and Technology will be conducting the KSET 2020 exam on January 10, 2021. Here we have shared the direct link on which candidates can download the admit card without any difficulty. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card to the exam centre on the day of examination.

The Kerala State Eligibility Test is conducted for candidates to gain eligibility to be selected as Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers. The KSET exam is conducted in two sessions for Paper I and Paper II. KSET Paper I is common for all the candidates and contains questions from two subjects General Knowledge & Aptitude in Teaching. KSET Paper II is based on the subject chosen by candidates. The Paper II is conducted for a total of 31 subjects.

Let's now have a look at the process to download the admit card:

How to download KSET Admit Card 2020?

Step 1: Click here on direct link - Download Kerala SET Admit Card 2020

Step 2: Click on Download Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter your Registration ID or Registered Mobile Number & Access Key and Submit

Step 4: Download the admit card

Step 5: Take a print out

Here are important links for the KSET study material, have a look:

KSET Study Material 2020

Kerala SET Exam Notification 2020 Download Here Kerala SET Syllabus 2020 Download Here Kerala SET Syllabus for Bio-Technology Download Here Kerala SET Previous Year Question Papers Download Here

Note: These important links with redirect you to the official website wherein you will get access to the authentic study material for the Kerala SET 2020 exam.