Kerala SET Answer Key 2023 Released @lbsedp.lbscentre.in: Download PDF Here

LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released answer key for the Kerala State Eligibility Test (Kerala SET Jan 2023) on its official website-lbsedp.lbscentre.in. Download PDF here.

Direct Link To Download: Kerala SET Answer Key 2023





It is noted that LBS Centre for Science and Technology has conducted the written exam for Kerala State Eligibility Test (Kerala SET Jan 2023) on 22 January 2023 across the state. The move was to select the candidates for different subjects including -Arabic, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, English, French, Geography, German, Geology, Hindi, History, Home Science, Journalism, Latin, Malayalam, Mathematics, Music, Philosophy, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Russian, Sanskrit, Social Work, Sociology, Statistics, Syriac, Urdu, Zoology, Bio-Technology.

Candidates appeared in the written exam can download the Kerala State Eligibility Test (Kerala SET Jan 2023) from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: Kerala SET Answer Key 2023