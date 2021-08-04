KIIT International School Shines in CBSE Class X Results Too

One has to strengthen the wings, and the entire sky is yours. The students of KiiT-IS have proved that.

Amid circumstances which never augured the traits of a certainty, the young students of KiiT, Bhubaneswar have done it and done it well.

As always, they have made the institution of their learning proud once again braving many trying times, the consociation of KiiT-IS students, teachers and the staff could scale the heights and emerged with shining colours when the entire world was in turmoil.

KiiT International School stood out and apart, with all its students passing in first division in the CBSE Class X results which were declared on 3rd August 2021. The School recorded an average of 85%, where 40% of the students stand with a score of above 90% (A1). Vaibhav Kumar topped the School with 99.4%, followed by Yash Khandelawal with 99%

Congratulating the successful students, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, "The School has been posting excellent results consistently only due to proper care of students and modern teaching methodology". He thanked Chairperson Dr. Monalisa Bal, Principal Dr. Sanjay Suar, teachers and staff for their effort towards this success.

