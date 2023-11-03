KIOCL Recruitment 2023 Notification For 14 Various Posts, Apply Online

KIOCL Recruitment 2023 is out for 14 Various Posts on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for KIOCL Recruitment 2023

KIOCL Recruitment 2023: Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) has released the recruitment notification for 14 vacancies on a contract basis on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 14. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - kioclltd.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through an Online Test and Interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

KIOCL Recruitment 2023

KIOCL notification for the recruitment of 14 Executives has been released. The application process for the post started on October 25. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

KIOCL Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited Posts Name Various Posts Total Vacancies 14 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 25, 2023 Application Start Date November 1, 2023 Application End Date November 14, 2023 Selection process Online Test Interview

KIOCL Notification PDF

Candidates can download the KIOCL Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 14 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of KIOCL Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

KIOCL Download PDF

Vacancies For KIOCL

A total of 14 vacancies were announced by KIOCL for Executive recruitment. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of the Post Number of Posts Executive Company Secretary 1 Officer, Business Development Officer 4 Engineer 2 Business Development Officer 3 Liaison Officer 1 Officer 1 Executive PA 1 Officer Trainee 1 Total 14

What are the KIOCL Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for KIOCL Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the KIOCL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

The required educational qualification and age limit varies as per the post candidates are applying for. We recommend reading the official notification for detailed educational qualifications and upper-age limit.

KIOCL Selection Process

The KIOCL 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Online Test Interview Document Verification

KIOCL Salary 2023

The monthly salary of the selected candidates varies as per the post. Check the table below for the Executive Officer pay scale.

Name of the Post Salary Executive Company Secretary Rs 45000 Officer, Business Development Officer Rs 45000 Engineer Rs 40000 Business Development Officer Rs 30000 Liaison Officer Rs 70000 Officer Rs 45000 Executive PA Rs 40000 Officer Trainee Rs 30000

Steps to Apply for the KIOCL

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

STEP 1: Eligible candidates need to apply through KIOCL website. To apply visit the Current Opening link in KIOCL website i.e., www.kioclltd.in

STEP 2: Read CAREFULLY all the instructions given on the website before applying for the post Online.

STEP 3: Fill in the online application form with all the relevant correct details.

STEP 4: The candidate before filling online application, should keep the scanned copies of the following documents ready for uploading during online filling of application wherever necessary:

a) Latest Passport size colour photograph in .jpg/.jpeg format of not more than 200 KB size

b) Signature in .jpg/.jpeg format of 30 to 50 KB size

STEP 5: After applying online, the candidates are required to send the print out of the filled on-line application form along with self-attested photocopies of all the documents in support of the information given by the candidate in their on-line application so as to reach KIOCL by 20.11.2023. The copy of successfully filled application form will be sent to applicants registered email id. They need to retain a copy of the printout of the application form which will be required to be produced at the time of Personal Interview, if shortlisted for. Please note down your system generated application number for the post applied, for future reference without fail