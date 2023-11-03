KIOCL Recruitment 2023 Notification For 14 Various Posts, Apply Online

KIOCL Jobs 2023 Apply for 14 Vacancies

KIOCL Recruitment 2023 is out for 14 Various Posts on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for KIOCL Recruitment 2023

KIOCL Recruitment 2023: Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) has released the recruitment notification for 14 vacancies on a contract basis on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 14. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - kioclltd.in

 

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through an Online Test and Interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

KIOCL notification for the recruitment of 14 Executives has been released. The application process for the post started on October 25. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

Recruitment Authority

Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited

Posts Name

Various Posts

Total Vacancies

14

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

October 25, 2023

Application Start Date

November 1, 2023

Application End Date

November 14, 2023

Selection process

Online Test

Interview

KIOCL Notification PDF

Candidates can download the KIOCL Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 14 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of KIOCL Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

KIOCL

Download PDF

Vacancies For KIOCL

A total of 14 vacancies were announced by KIOCL for Executive recruitment. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of the Post

Number of Posts

Executive Company Secretary

1

Officer, Business Development Officer

4

Engineer

2

Business Development Officer

3

Liaison Officer

1

Officer

1

Executive PA

1

Officer Trainee

1

Total

14

What are the KIOCL Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for KIOCL Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the KIOCL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

The required educational qualification and age limit varies as per the post candidates are applying for. We recommend reading the official notification for detailed educational qualifications and upper-age limit.

KIOCL Selection Process

The KIOCL 2023 selection will be done in two parts. 

  1. Online Test
  2. Interview
  3. Document Verification

KIOCL Salary 2023

The monthly salary of the selected candidates varies as per the post. Check the table below for the Executive Officer pay scale.

Name of the Post

Salary

Executive Company Secretary

Rs 45000

Officer, Business Development Officer

Rs 45000

Engineer

Rs 40000

Business Development Officer

Rs 30000

Liaison Officer

Rs 70000

Officer

Rs 45000

Executive PA

Rs 40000

Officer Trainee

Rs 30000

Steps to Apply for the KIOCL

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

STEP 1: Eligible candidates need to apply through KIOCL website. To apply visit the Current Opening link in KIOCL website i.e., www.kioclltd.in

STEP 2: Read CAREFULLY all the instructions given on the website before applying for the post Online.

STEP 3: Fill in the online application form with all the relevant correct details.

STEP 4: The candidate before filling online application, should keep the scanned copies of the following documents ready for uploading during online filling of application wherever necessary:

a) Latest Passport size colour photograph in .jpg/.jpeg format of not more than 200 KB size

b) Signature in .jpg/.jpeg format of 30 to 50 KB size

STEP 5: After applying online, the candidates are required to send the print out of the filled on-line application form along with self-attested photocopies of all the documents in support of the information given by the candidate in their on-line application so as to reach KIOCL by 20.11.2023. The copy of successfully filled application form will be sent to applicants registered email id. They need to retain a copy of the printout of the application form which will be required to be produced at the time of Personal Interview, if shortlisted for. Please note down your system generated application number for the post applied, for future reference without fail

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for KIOCL Officer Recruitment 2023 be released?

The KIOCL Recruitment 2023 for various posts is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 14 posts

How many posts have been announced in KIOCL Recruitment 2023 for executives?

A total of 14 posts have been announced in the KIOCL Recruitment 2023 notification

What is the age limit to apply for KIOCL Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having an age of 35 years (Varies as per post) years can apply for KIOCL Recruitment 2023 for posts. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

What is the KIOCL Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for KIOCL Recruitment 2023 based on two steps i.e. Online Test and Interview. A detailed process is given in the above article.

