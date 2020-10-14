Know how sports and exercise science is beneficial to you

If one is enthusiastic about sport and exercise science and want to have an impact on future generations, then the search ends here. Studying an undergraduate degree in B.Sc Sport Science at SGT University will provide the aspirants with knowledge and understanding of how the body and mind respond to, and learn from, the particular needs placed on them in sports and exercise.

SGT University, B.Sc in Sport and Exercise Science is an ideal course for those with interest in sport and the biomedical sciences. Sports and Exercise Science course provides students with scientific knowledge, into why and how the body functions during and after sport and exercise. Unlike most other courses in the country, this degree has a heavy focus on scientific aspects behind sports and exercise as well.

Why pursue this course from SGT University?

Strong emphasis on theory and practicals

At SGTU, a highly practical course delivered in cutting edge and exercise science laboratories

Taught by expert faculty members who genuinely care about the development of our future leaders

Internationally renowned research and cutting-edge applied practice

Sovereignty and choice in learning throughout the programme

Integrated vocational qualifications to make the students highly employable

Here, the students will work on high-tech equipment to study biomechanics, genetics, nutrition, and anatomy & physiology. SGTU’s flexible B.Sc Sport and Exercise Science course will ensure that the students will work in the specific interest area from day one, focusing on learning and research to become a specialist in the chosen theme.

Faculty of Physiotherapy, B.Sc Sports and Exercise Science aims to develop sports science graduates who have the scientific theory and practical skills—required to work as:

Sports Scientist

Personal Trainer

Health And Fitness Consultant

Strength and Condition Expert

Sports Development Officer

Performance Analyst

Sports and Exercise Expert

Coaching Expert

Sports and Wellness Tourism

Movement analyst

Faculty of Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Sports and Exercise Science course, offers the best placements which offer a taste of professional life. These placements not only allow students to develop their core skills but also make them learn about how a business operates in the industry. This course offers a plethora of services to help them in finding the right placement, including employer presentations, advice, and placement fairs.

At SGT University, we believe that understanding the science behind exercise and sports will not only improve the performance of the athletes but will also build up professionals with the sound scientific knowledge of sports in order to cater the health and performance needs of athletes.

