JKPSC Mains Admit Card 2023 Out For KCS Judicial Posts: Download Hall Ticket at jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC Admit Card 2023 Out: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the exam admit card download link for the KCS (Judicial) Main Examination 2023 on its official website. The Commission is all set to conduct the KCS (Judicial) Main Examination 2023 from November 8, 2023 onwards across the state. All those candidates who have qualified for the KCS (Judicial) Main Examination round can download their admit card from the official website of JKPSC-https://www.jkpsc.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the KCS (Judicial) Main Examination directly through the link given below.

To download the admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials including online application form number and date of birth to the link available on the home page. You can follow the steps given below to download the hall ticket from the official website.

How To Download JKPSC Admit Card 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)-https://www.jkpsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Download Admit Card for KCS (Judicial) Main Examination 2023 on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

JKPSC Judicial Mains 2023 Exam Timings

The Commission is set to conduct the written mains exam for the KCS (Judicial) posts on November 8 to 20, 2023 across the state. Exams will be conducted in different sessions including from 09.30 am to 12.30 pm, 10.00 am to 01.00 pm and 02.30 pm to 05.30 pm. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule and papers with the exam scheduled sessions available on the official website.

Document to Carry With JKPSC Judicial Mains 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the written mains exam should note that they will have to carry all the essential documents as mentioned on the admit card for the same. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents as mentioned in the notification.



Download JKPSC Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

You can download your hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.