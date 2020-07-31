KPSC Recruitment 2020: 1265 Vacancies for AE, JE, Staff Nurse and Posts in PWD and Ayush Department, Apply for Karnataka PSC @kpsc.gov.in

KPSC Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has published the recruitment notification for Group B Posts (Assistant Engineer), Group C Posts (Junior Engineer) under Public Works Department and Group A (Assistant Professor, Medical officer and Ayurveda Professor), Group B (Assistant Professor and Ayurveda Assistant Professor) and Group C (Staff Nurse and Pharmacist)

Interested candidates holding requisite eligibility can apply for Karnataka PSC Recruitment through online mode on official website i.e. kpsc.nic.in from 17 August 2020 for PWD and from 12 August 2020 for Ayush Department. The last date for submitting KPSC Online Application is 16 September 2020 for PWD and 15 September 2020 for Ayush Department.

A total of 1265 vacancies are available out of which 660 vacancies are for Assistant Engineer Posts and 330 vacancies are for Junior Engineer under PWD and 225vacancies under Ayush Department. Candidates seeking to apply KPSC AE Recruitment should possess Bachelor’s Degree and for KPSC JE Recruitment, Diploma in concerned field is required.

More details on KPSC Recruitment 2020 for 1265 Posts such as selection process, eligibility, age limit are available in KPSC Recruitment Notification.

KPSC Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link - to active on 17 August 2020

KPSC Ayush Department Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link - to active on 12 August 2020

Official Website

Important Dates

PWD Department

Commencement of submission of online application - 17 August 2020

Last date for submission of application - 16 September 2020

Ayush Department

Commencement of submission of online application - 12 August 2020

Last date for submission of application - 15 September 2020

KPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1265

PWD

Group B, Assistant Engineer (Grade-I) (Civil) (HK) - 660 Posts

Group C, Junior Engineer (Civil) (HK) - 330 Posts

Ayush Department

Group A, Ayurveda Professor - 16 Posts

Group A, Assistant Professor (Homeopathy) - 03 Posts

Group A, Medical Officer (Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Naturopathy & Yoga) - 11 Posts

Group B, Ayurveda Assistant Professor - 37 Posts

Group B, Assistant Professor (Homeopathy) - 10 Posts

Group C, Staff Nurse - 23 Posts

Group C, Pharmacist - 76 Posts

Salary:

Assistant Engineer- Rs. 43,100- 83,900

Junior Engineer - Rs. 33,450- 62600



KPSC Group A, Group B and Group C Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer (Grade-I) (Civil) (HK) -Must be a holder of Degree in Civil Engineering or Construction Technology and Management or Building and Construction Technology or Civil Engineering and Planning or Civil Technology or Construction Technology or Construction Engineering and Management or Geo-Mechanics and Structures or Structural and Foundation Engineering or Structural Engineering and Construction granted by a University established by Law in India recognised by AICTE, New Delhi or a Diploma Certificate granted by the Institution of Engineers (India) that he has passed Parts-A & B o f the Associate Membership Examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) in Civil Engineering or Construction Technology and Management Engineering.

Junior Engineer (Civil) (HK) - Diploma in Civil Engineering (General)

Ayurveda Professor - Degree and PG (Ayurveda)

Assistant Professor (Homeopathy) - Degree and PG (Homeopathy)

MO - BAMS, BUMS, BHMS & BNYS

Staff Nurse - Diploma in Nursing

Pharmacist - PUC (Science) and Diploma (Pharmacy) (AYUSH)

Age Limit:

PWD

Minimum Age Limit- 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit for General Candidates - 35 Years

Maximum Age for Cat- 2A, 2B, 3A, 3BCandidates - 38 years

For Category – I/ PWD Candidates - 40 Years

Ayush Department

18 to 50 Years

Visit official notification PDF for more details.

How to apply for KPSC Recruitment 2020 for Group A, Group B and Group C ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website of KPSC on or before the last date.

Application Fee: