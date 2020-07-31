KPSC Recruitment 2020: 1265 Vacancies for AE, JE, Staff Nurse and Posts in PWD and Ayush Department, Apply for Karnataka PSC @kpsc.gov.in

KPSC Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has published the recruitment notification for Group B Posts (Assistant Engineer), Group C Posts (Junior Engineer) under Public Works Department and Group A (Assistant Professor, Medical officer and Ayurveda Professor), Group B (Assistant Professor and Ayurveda Assistant Professor) and Group C (Staff Nurse and Pharmacist)
Interested candidates holding requisite eligibility can apply for Karnataka PSC Recruitment through online mode on official website i.e. kpsc.nic.in from 17 August 2020 for PWD and from 12 August 2020 for Ayush Department. The last date for submitting KPSC Online Application is 16 September 2020 for PWD and 15 September 2020 for Ayush Department.
A total of 1265 vacancies are available out of which 660 vacancies are for Assistant Engineer Posts and 330 vacancies are for Junior Engineer under PWD and 225vacancies under Ayush Department. Candidates seeking to apply KPSC AE Recruitment should possess Bachelor’s Degree and for KPSC JE Recruitment, Diploma in concerned field is required.
More details on KPSC Recruitment 2020 for 1265 Posts such as selection process, eligibility, age limit are available in KPSC Recruitment Notification.
KPSC Recruitment Notification PDF
Online Application Link - to active on 17 August 2020
KPSC Ayush Department Recruitment Notification PDF
Online Application Link - to active on 12 August 2020
Important Dates
PWD Department
- Commencement of submission of online application - 17 August 2020
- Last date for submission of application - 16 September 2020
Ayush Department
- Commencement of submission of online application - 12 August 2020
- Last date for submission of application - 15 September 2020
KPSC Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 1265
PWD
- Group B, Assistant Engineer (Grade-I) (Civil) (HK) - 660 Posts
- Group C, Junior Engineer (Civil) (HK) - 330 Posts
Ayush Department
- Group A, Ayurveda Professor - 16 Posts
- Group A, Assistant Professor (Homeopathy) - 03 Posts
- Group A, Medical Officer (Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Naturopathy & Yoga) - 11 Posts
- Group B, Ayurveda Assistant Professor - 37 Posts
- Group B, Assistant Professor (Homeopathy) - 10 Posts
- Group C, Staff Nurse - 23 Posts
- Group C, Pharmacist - 76 Posts
Salary:
- Assistant Engineer- Rs. 43,100- 83,900
- Junior Engineer - Rs. 33,450- 62600
KPSC Group A, Group B and Group C Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Engineer (Grade-I) (Civil) (HK) -Must be a holder of Degree in Civil Engineering or Construction Technology and Management or Building and Construction Technology or Civil Engineering and Planning or Civil Technology or Construction Technology or Construction Engineering and Management or Geo-Mechanics and Structures or Structural and Foundation Engineering or Structural Engineering and Construction granted by a University established by Law in India recognised by AICTE, New Delhi or a Diploma Certificate granted by the Institution of Engineers (India) that he has passed Parts-A & B o f the Associate Membership Examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) in Civil Engineering or Construction Technology and Management Engineering.
- Junior Engineer (Civil) (HK) - Diploma in Civil Engineering (General)
- Ayurveda Professor - Degree and PG (Ayurveda)
- Assistant Professor (Homeopathy) - Degree and PG (Homeopathy)
- MO - BAMS, BUMS, BHMS & BNYS
-
Staff Nurse - Diploma in Nursing
-
Pharmacist - PUC (Science) and Diploma (Pharmacy) (AYUSH)
Age Limit:
PWD
- Minimum Age Limit- 18 Years
- Maximum Age Limit for General Candidates - 35 Years
- Maximum Age for Cat- 2A, 2B, 3A, 3BCandidates - 38 years
- For Category – I/ PWD Candidates - 40 Years
Ayush Department
- 18 to 50 Years
Visit official notification PDF for more details.
How to apply for KPSC Recruitment 2020 for Group A, Group B and Group C ?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website of KPSC on or before the last date.
Application Fee:
- General - Rs. 600/- + 35/-
- 2A, 2B, 3A & 3B - Rs. 300/-+35/-
- Ex-Military Person - Rs.50/-+35/-
- SC/ ST/ Cat-1/ PH - No Fee