KSET Admit Card 2021 Update: Carry Your Karnataka SET April Call Latter on 25 July

Check KSET Admit Card 2021 Updates, Exam center List, Exam Pattern, Time and Other details in the article below:

KSET Admit Card 2021 Update: The University of Mysore has released a new update regarding the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 on its website i.e. http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in. As per the official website, the candidates can carry the same admit which they have downloaded for the exam dated 11 April 2021 at the centre on 25 July 2021 (Sunday).

The Roll numbers of all the candidates who have registered on-line for KSET examination have been allotted at the 11 Centers where test will be conducted in Karnataka State. . The candidates who are appearing in KSET Exam 2021 on 25 July can check their respective exam center chosen for their venue on official website or through the link below:

Earlier, Karnataka SET exam was scheduled to be held in the month of April 2021 which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KSET Exam Pattern

Karnataka State Eligibility Test will be conducted in two shifts for two papers.Both the papers will consist of only objective type MCQs. There is no negative marking.

Paper Number of Question Marks Duration I 50 Compulsory questions 100 1 Hour (09:30 A.M to 10:30 A.M) II 100 Compulsory questions 200 2 Hours (11:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M)

Paper-I: There will be 50 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks. The questions which will be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

Paper-II: There will be 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

KSET is being conducted by the University of Mysore for recruitment of for Assistant Professor in the various colleges of the state since 2010.

Candidates who clear the KSET Exam will be governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of lectures / Assistant Professors of the concerned University / Colleges / Institutions (Government / Aided / Private) in Karnataka State. KSET Certification will have lifetime validity.