KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021 for 387 Vacancies, Apply Now!

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification out at rec21.ksp-online.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Aug 19, 2021 19:12 IST
KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021
KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has announced notification for the recruitment of Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from today words.i.e. 19 August 2021 onwards. A total of 387 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Civil Police Constable. The last date of application submission is 6 September 2021. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 19 August 2021
  • Last date for submission of application: 6 September 2021

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Civil Police Constable - 387 Posts

 KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: PUC, 12TH STD ( 12TH Std-CBSE, 12TH Std-ICSE, 12TH Std-SSE) or EQUIVALENT.

 KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • GM - 19 to 31 years
  • SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A, 2B, 3A & 3B - 19 to 33 years
  • Tribal - 19 to 33 years

Download KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be based on written test, ET & PST.

How to apply for KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode latest by 6 September 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • GM & OBC (2A, 2B, 3A,3B) = Rs. 400/-
  • SC/ST/Cat-01  = Rs.200.00/-

FAQ

How to apply for KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode latest by 6 September 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021?

PUC, 12TH STD ( 12TH Std-CBSE, 12TH Std-ICSE, 12TH Std-SSE) or EQUIVALENT.

What is the last date of online application submission for KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021?

The last date of application submission is 6 September 2021.

What is the starting date of the online application for KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from today onwords. i.e. 19 August 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies will be recruited through KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021?

A total of 387 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Civil Police Constable.
Job Summary
NotificationKSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021 for 387 Vacancies, Apply Now!
Notification DateAug 19, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionSep 6, 2021
CityBangalore
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
