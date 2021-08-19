KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021 for 387 Vacancies, Apply Now!

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification out at rec21.ksp-online.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has announced notification for the recruitment of Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from today words.i.e. 19 August 2021 onwards. A total of 387 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Civil Police Constable. The last date of application submission is 6 September 2021. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 19 August 2021

Last date for submission of application: 6 September 2021

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Civil Police Constable - 387 Posts

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: PUC, 12TH STD ( 12TH Std-CBSE, 12TH Std-ICSE, 12TH Std-SSE) or EQUIVALENT.

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

GM - 19 to 31 years

SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A, 2B, 3A & 3B - 19 to 33 years

Tribal - 19 to 33 years

Download KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on written test, ET & PST.

How to apply for KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode latest by 6 September 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

KSP Civil Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

GM & OBC (2A, 2B, 3A,3B) = Rs. 400/-

SC/ST/Cat-01 = Rs.200.00/-

