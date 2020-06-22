KSP KSFER Fireman Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 1500+ Fireman, Driver & Fire Station Officer Posts @rec20.ksp-online.in under Karnataka Fire Department

KSP Fireman Recruitment 2020: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has published a new recruitment notification for the post of Fireman, Fireman/Driver and Fire Station Officer under Karnataka State Fire & Emergency Services (KSFER) Department. KSFER Fireman Registration has been already started, today, i.e. on 22 June 2020. Candidates who are interested for KSFER Recruitment 2020 can apply for Karnataka Fireman Recruitment on official website rec20.ksp-online.in on or before 20 July 2020. However, Karnataka Fire Department Online Application Links are also given below.

A total of 1567 vacancies are available out of which 1222 vacancies are for the post of Fireman, 306 are for the post of Fireman Driver/Driver Mechanic and 36 for the post of Fire Station Officer.

More details on Karnataka Fire Department Recruitment 2020 such as eligibility, selection process, application process etc. are given below in this article.

KSP Fireman Notification and Online Application Link

KSP Fireman Driver / Driver Mechanic Notification

KSP Fireman Driver / Driver Mechanic Online Application Link

KSP Fire Station Officer Notification

KSP Fire Station Officer Online Application Link

Karnataka Fireman Important Dates:

Starting Date of Karnataka Fire Department Online Application - 22 June 2020

Last Date for Submitting KSP Constable Online Application - 20 July 2020

Karnataka Fireman Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1567 Posts

Firemen Non- KK & KK-2020 (Only Men) - 1222 Posts

KK - 239

Non - KK - 983

Fireman Driver / Driver Mechanic Non- KK & KK-2020 (Only Men) - 368 Posts

KK - 48

Non - KK - 261

Fire Station Officer (Non Kalyana Karnataka & Kalyana Karnataka) -2020 - 36 Posts

KK - 20

Non - KK - 26

Karnataka Fireman Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Firemen - SSLC- CBSE, SSLC-ICSE, SSLC-SSC, SSLC- STATE BOARD, SSLC- EQUIVALENT,SSLC-KOS,SSLC- NIOS (National Institute of Open School) SSLC- EQUIVALENT

Fireman Driver / Driver Mechanic Non- SSLC- CBSE, SSLC-ICSE, SSLC-SSC, SSLC- STATE BOARD,SSLC-KOS ,SSLC- NIOS(National Institute of Open School), SSLC- EQUIVALENT

Fire Station Officer - Must be holder of a degree in Science with chemistry as one of the subjected from any recognized University or Equivalent.

Karnataka Fireman Age Limit:

Fireman and Fireman Driver / Driver Mechanic

GM - 18 to 26 Years

SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A,2B,3A & 3B - 18 to 28 Years

Fire Station Officer

GM - 21 to 26 Years

SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A,2B,3A & 3B - 21 to 28 Years

Karnataka Fireman Selection Process

Fireman and Fireman Driver / Driver Mechanic - The selection will be done on the basis of Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Endurance Test (ET) and Technical Skills Test

Fire Station Officer - The selection will be done on the basis of Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Endurance Test (ET), Written Test and Viva Voce

How to Apply for Karnataka Fire Department Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Karnataka Fireman Recruitment through online mode on rec20.ksp-online.inon or before 21 July 2020.

Karnataka Fireman Application Fee: