KSP PSI Admit Card 2021 Out @psicivil21.ksp-online.in, Download Karnataka Police ET PST Call Letter

KSP PSI Admit Card 2021 has been released by Karnataka State Police (KSP) on psicivil21.ksp-online.in. Download From Here

KSP PSI Admit Card 2021 Out: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has uploaded the admit card of Endurance Test (ET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Civil Men and Women 2021. All candidates who have applied for KSP PSI Recruitment 2021 can download KSP Admit Card from the official website of KSP - psicivil21.ksp-online.in. However, KSP PSI Admit Card Link is also given below for the convenience of the candidates.

As per the official website, the candidates can download PSI Admit Card from ‘My Application’ Tab an attend the physical test as per schedule mentioned in the call letter.

KSP PSI Admit Card Download Link

KSP PSI ET for Men

PSI(CIVIL) 1600 Mtrs Run 7 Minutes Long Jump

Or

High Jump 3.80Mtrs (In 3 chances only)

Or

1.20Mtrs (In 3 chances only) Shotput(7.26 Kgs) 5.60 Mtrs (In 3 chances only)

KSP PSI ET for Women



PSI(CIVIL)

400 Mtrs Run

2 Minutes Long Jump

Or

High Jump

2.50 Mtrs (In 3 chances only)

Or

0.90 Mtrs (In 3 chances only) Shotput ( 4 Kg) 3.75 Mtrs (In 3 chances only)

KSP PSI PST

Those who qualify in the ET will appear for PST

Height

Male - 168 cm

Female - 157 cm

Chest

Male - 86 cms

Candidates who would clear both PST and ET will be called for written exam

How to Download KSP PSI Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of KSP - http://psicivil21.ksp-online.in/ Click on ‘My Application’ Tab given at the top of the homepage A new window will be opened - http://psicivil21.ksp-online.in/Login.aspx Enter your Application Number and date of Birth and click on ‘Submit’ Button Download KSP PSI Call Letter

KSP had invited application for recruitment of 402 Police Sub Inspector Posts from 01 April to 07 July 2021 through online.