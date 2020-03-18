KSP SI 2020 Final Answer Key Released @ksp.gov.in, Check KSP Armed Reserved Sub Inspector Answer Key Here

KSP SI 2020 Final Answer Key: Karnataka State Police has released KSP SI 2020 Final Answer Key on its website. Candidates appeared in the KSP SI 2020 against the advertisement No. 84 & 85-2/2019-20 can check the answer keys through the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

KSP SI 2020 was held from 6 to 8 November 2019 at various exam centres for recruitment to the post of Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector (CAR/DAR) (HK-04 & NHK – 40). Candidates can now check KSP SI 2020 Answer Key at the official website of KSP.

The objections received from the candidates about the Provisional Answer Key were sent to the expert committee. The Committee after examining the objections and the KSP SI 2020 Final Answer Key has been uploaded at ksp.gov.in. No more representations will be entertained as the final answer key has been arrived at.

Earlier, the department had published the KSP SI 2020 Provisional Answer Key on 10 February 2020. Candidates can refer to the KSP SI 2020 Provisional Answer Key for remaining answers. The KSP SI 2020 Final Answer Key Direct Link is given below.

KSP SI 2020 Final Answer Key

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 240 vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Police Sub Inspector (Civil) & Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector of Police (CAR/ DAR). The online application was started from 15 July and ended on 5 August 2019.

Highlights:

Organization Name: Karnataka State Police

Advertisement Number: 84 & 85-2/2019-20

Vacancies: 240

Post Name: Police Sub Inspector (Civil), Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector of Police (CAR/ DAR)

Starting Date to Apply Online: 15-07-2019

Last Date to Apply Online: 05-08-2019

Exam Date: 6 to 8 November 2019

