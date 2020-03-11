KSP SI Admit Card 2020 Issued for Viva Voce Test, Check @ksp.gov.in

KSP SI Admit Card 2020 for Viva Voce has been uploaded by Karnataka State Police (KSP) for recruitment to the post of Police Sub-Inspector (Civil) (Men & Women) at the official website. Candidates who have qualified in KSP SI 2020 Written Test can download the admit card through the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

KSP SI Viva Voce 2020 is scheduled to be held on 17 March 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates can download KSP SI Admit Card 2020 by entering essential credentials on the login page. Candidates can also follow the procedure given below for their reference.

How and Where to Download KSP SI Admit Card 2020?

Go to the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

Click on KSP SI Viva Voce Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Candidates are required to enter their application number, date of birth and click on the submit button.

Then, KSP SI Viva Voce Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and save the KSP SI Admit Card 2020 for future reference.

KSP SI Viva Voce Admit Card 2020

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the KSP Admit Card 2020 and save for future reference. The board will not issue any paper admit card to any individual.

All candidates are advised to download admit card on their own and appear for the exam on the scheduled day. Candidates can check Venue details on their allotted admit card. The candidates can directly download KSP SI Viva Voce Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above hyperlink.

