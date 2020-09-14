KSP SI Result 2019 out @ksp.gov.in for 300 Posts, Check KSP SI 2019 Provisional Select List Here

KSP SI Result 2019: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the provisional list of KSP SI Result 2019 on its website. Candidates appeared in the KSP SI 2019 written exam can check the provisional list on the official website.

The board had conducted KSP SI 2019 Written Test on 8 March 2020 of all candidates who had qualified in the Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test. Candidates can check the KSP SI Result 2019 by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.ksp.gov.in. Click on KSP SI Result 2019flashing on homepage. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can check Roll Number Wise KSP SI Result 2019in the PDF and save for future reference.

Download KSP SI Result 2019 PDF

A total of 300 Vacancies will be recruited through this exam. The selection of the candidates will be done on the overall performance of the candidate in Endurance Test, Physical Standard Test, Written and Interview.

Candidates should note that KSP SI Result 2019 is provisional. This select list does not claim for the appointment of the post which will be dependent on the aforesaid condition. All candidates are advised to check on the provided link to check KSP SI Provisional List.

