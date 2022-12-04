KTET Answer Key 2022 (Soon) @ktet.kerala.gov.in: Check Updates Here

KTET Answer Key 2022: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is going to release the KTET Answer Key for Category 1, 2, 3 and 4 Soon. Details Here.

KTET Answer Key 2022: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has completed the exam forTeacher Eligibility Test examination on 03 and 04 December 2022. Now, the answer keys will be uploaded on the official website of KTET which is ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET Answer Key Link is expected in the second week or third week of December 2022. However, there is no confirmation on the official website.

KTET 2022 is held for Category-I (for classes 1st to 5th), Category-II (for classes 6th to 8th), Category-III (for classes 8th to 10th), and Category-IV (for Language Teachers). The answer keys shall be prepared for each category separately. The candidates are advised to keep track of this page for the latest updates.

What is KTET Result Date 2022 ?

The result is expected after the publication of the initial answer key. Pareekshabhavan shall also invite objections against the answer keys and the result is expected to be prepared after analyzing objections.

You need to score atleast 60% in the KTET exam. Then you will be considered ‘KTET passed’ or ‘K-TET qualified. These will be the qualifying marks for all categories.

Once the candidates qualify for the exam, they will be issued KTET Certificate 2022. The certifcate is valid for lifetime.

KTET is conducted every year for the selection of candidates as Teachers for Lower Primary Teacher Post, Upper Primary Teacher Posts, High School Posts and Specialist Teachers.

This year, KTET Category 1 and KTET Categiry 2 were held on 03 December 2022 from 10.00 am - 12.30 pm and 02.00 pm - 04.30 pm respectively while KTET Category 3 and KTET Categiry 4 was held on 04 December 2022 from 10.00 am - 12.30 pm and 02.00 pm - 04.30 pm respectively.