KUHS Result 2023 OUT at kuhs.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG Marksheet

KUHS Result 2023: Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) has recently released the yearly results of various UG courses including MBBS, B.Pharm, and BDS. Kerala University of Health Science Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- kuhs.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Kerala University of Health Science results 2023, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

KUHS Results 2023

As per the latest update, Kerala University of Health Science released the results of various UG programs. The students can check their KUHS results on the official exam portal of the University- kuhs.ac.in.

How to Check Kerala University of Health Science Results 2023?

Candidates can check their annual results for various UG courses including MBBS, B.Pharm, BDS, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KUHS results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - kuhs.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section

Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: A new window will appear click on the ‘Result’

Step 5: Enter your Reg. Number

Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Check KUHS Results 2023

Check here the direct link for KUHS results for various examinations.

Course Result Date Result Links Third Professional MBBS Degree Part II (S) Examinations August 2023 (2010 Scheme) 26-Oct-2023 Click here Third Year B Pharm Degree (Supplementary) Examinations (2010& 2012 Scheme) August 2023 26-Oct-2023 Click here Rank List of Final BDS Part II (Regular) Examination July 2023 (2018 Admission) 21-Oct-2023 Click here Fresh Evaluation Result of First Professional MBBS Degree Supplementary Examinations 21-Oct-2023 Click here First BDS Degree Supplementary Examinations September 2023 - (2010 & 2016 Scheme) 20-Oct-2023 Click here

Kerala University of Health Science : Highlights

Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) is located in Thrissur, Kerala. It was established in the year 2010. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Kannur University offers UG, PG, and diploma, programs in various specializations like Modern Medicine, Homoeopathy, and Indian Systems of Medicine like Ayurveda, Siddha, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, and other allied sciences.