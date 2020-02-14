KV Delhi Recruitment 2020, Application PRT, PGT, TGT and Other Teacher Posts

KV Delhi Recruitment 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya, NFC, Vigyan Vihar, Delhi is conducting walk-in-interview for the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), TGT, PGT, Sports Coach, Computer Instructor, Activity Teacher, Nurse, Counselor, Yoga Teacher and Special Educator on contractual basis. Eligible candidates may attend walk-in-interview on 18 February 2020.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Date and Venue

Primary Teacher, Sports Coach, Computer Instructor, Activity Teacher, Nurse, Counselor, Yoga Teacher, Special Educator – 18 February 2020 from 08:00 AM to 10 AM at KV NFC Vigyan Vihar, Delhi - 110092

PGT and TGT – 18 February 2020 from 08:00 AM to 10 AM at KV AGCR Colony, Delhi - 110092

Kendriya Vidyalaya Delhi Vacancy Details

PRT

PGTs - English, Hindi, Physics, Maths, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, Economics, Geography, History, Political Science, Computer Science

TGTs - English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Maths, Science, S.St

Computer Instructor

Counselor

Activity Teacher

Nurse

Yoga Teacher

Special Educator

Eligibility Criteria for PRT, TGT and PGT and Other Posts

Primary Teacher - Minimum Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent. DIET/JBT/B.Ed. Competence to teach through Hindi & English media. m

PGT - Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject; Or Master Degree from a recognized University with atleast 50% marks in aggregate in the concerned subjects. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media

TGT - Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate; OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of subjects.

Computer Instructor (TGT and Primary) - BE(Comp Sc)/ B.Tech (Comp Sc)/ BCA/MCA/M.Sc (Comp Sc or Electronics with Comp Sc Component)/M.Sc(IT)/ B.Sc (Comp Sc) OR Graduate with Science + PGDCA from recognized university/ institute OR PG Degree + PGDCA/ ‘O’ level from DOEACC or ‘A’ level from DOEACC

Counselor - M.A/M.Sc/(Psycho) from a recognized college or university + regular one year post graduate diploma in Guidance & counseling Or M.A. /M.Sc./M.Com with B.Ed./M.Ed. qualification + regular one year post graduate diploma in Guidance & counselling

Sports Coach- B.PEd /Diploma from Laxmi Bai College of Physical Education or equivalent Qualification.

Nurse – Matriculation - Diploma in Nursing. General Nursing / B.Sc (Nursing)

Doctor - Minimum MBBS and registered with MCI/State Medical Council

Instructor- Art & Craft/Music/Dance Professional Degree/ Diploma in subject concerned.

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts 2020

The eligible candidates can attend the walk-in-interview on scheduled date and time.

KV Delhi Recruitment Notification PDF