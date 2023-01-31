KVS CBT Answer Key 2023 Released For Various Posts @kvsangathan.nic.in: Raise Objections Till Feb 02

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the answer key for the various posts on its official website- i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in. Download PDF here.

KVS CBT Answer Key 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the answer key for the various posts including Principal, Vice Principal, Section Officer, Finance Officer, PGTs, TGT and H.M. on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam held on 22 January 2023 for the above posts can download the Answer Key from the official website of KVS- i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the KVS CBT Answer Key 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: KVS CBT Answer Key 2023-Notice





Direct Link To Raise Objection- KVS CBT Answer Key 2023





It is noted that KVS has conducted the written exam for various posts including Principal, Vice Principal, Section Officer, Finance Officer, PGTs, TGT on 22 January 2023 and now the organization has uploaded the answer key for the same on its official website. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website which are according to the master question paper.

Candidates should match the answers marked on master question paper with the

answers shown in the answer keys and they can raise their objections, if any in the prescribed format as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can raise their challenge on answer keys only through the link available on the website latest by 02/02/2023 (upto 11.59 PM).

KVS CBT Answer Key 2023: Process to Raise Objection