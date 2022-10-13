Labour Department Recruitment Camp 2022: 1900 Vacancies Helper, Assembly and Operator Posts

Bharti Camp from Labour Department, Godda is hiring 1900 Helper, Assebly and Operator. Candidates can check the details here.

Labour Department Recruitment 2022: Bharti Camp from Labour Department, Godda has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Helper, Assebly and Operator. 1500 vacancies are available for Helper, 200 for Assebly and 200 vacancies for Operator. Those candidates who are interested for these posts can attend the camp on 15 October 2022 from 10:30 to 4 PM at District Employment Exchange Complex Goda

.

The candidates can check the organizer of the Recruitment Camps in the table below:

Name of the Post Name of the Organizer Helper 1500 Assebly 200 Operator 200

Eligibility Criteria for Labour Department Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Helper - The candidate should be atleast 5th class passed. They should have experience as Fitter/Mason/Carpenter

Assebly - The candidate should hold ITI and Diploma. The minimum qualification required to apply for the posts is the 10th.

Operator - The candidate should be 10th class and ITI passed.

Age Limit:

Helper - 18 to 35 years

Assembly - 18 to 27 years

Operator - 18 to 27 years

Salary:

Helper - Rs. 11500-17000

Assembly - Rs. 9000-15000

Operator - Rs. 9000-15000

The candidate should register for the exam on the scheduled date between 10 to 10:30 AM. The candidates can check the details regarding the camp by clicking on the notification link given below:

Labour Department Recruitment Notification Download

