LIC AAO Cut Off 2023: Check Prelims Expected and Previous Years Marks

LIC AAO Cut Off 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is expected to release the official cut off marks section-wise and category-wise for LIC AAO Prelims 2023 on its official website along with LIC AAO Result 2023 soon. LIC successfully conducted the LIC AAO 2023 Prelims on 17th February and 18th February 2023 for the selection process of eligible Indian candidates for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist). The Corporation has announced 300 vacancies of AAO (Generalist) in the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023.

Candidates who qualify the Prelims exam shall be called for LIC AAO Mains 2023 which is scheduled to be held on 18th March 2023. In this article, we shall look at the expected cut off marks and previous years' marks for the LIC AAO examination.

What is LIC AAO Generalist?

The LIC Recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Generalist is a highly competitive entrance exam that is conducted by the Life Insurance Corporation of India to recruit individuals between the age of 21 years to 30 years with a Bachelors degree in any discipline from a recognized Indian University/Institution.

Candidates selected as AAO (Generalist) in LIC are offered a basic pay of Rs 53600/- per month in the pay scale of Rs. 53600- 2645(14) –90630– 2865(4) –102090 and other admissible allowances as per rules. A candidate after appointment shall be on probation for a period of 1 year from the date of joining. This period may be extended upto 2 years.

LIC AAO Prelims Exam

LIC AAO (Generalist) selection process consists of three phases: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. In the Phase-1 Prelims exam, candidates are asked objective-type questions from Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language (with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension). There are a total of 100 questions for 70 marks. The English Language test is of qualifying nature and the marks in this section are not counted for ranking. Only candidates who qualify the LIC AAO Prelims are shortlisted for the LIC AAO Mains exam.

LIC AAO Cut Off 2023

LIC AAO Result 2023 is expected to be released soon (March 2023). As per the LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023 for the Prelims held on 17th February and 20th February 2023, candidates reported that the overall difficulty level of the exam was Easy to Moderate. They were able to make 66-73 good attempts. Candidates MUST pass each Section separately and should also obtain minimum marks in the aggregate to qualify for the online examinations (Preliminary) to be shortlisted for the Mains exam.

LIC AAO 2023 Expected Cut Off

Category-wise

Category LIC AAO Prelims 2023 Cut Off (Expected) (Out of 70) General 51-55 SC 40-44 ST 39-43 OBC 49-53 EWS 51-55

Section-wise

Sections Expected Cut Off Marks (SC/ST Candidates Expected Cut Off Marks (Others) Reasoning Ability 14-16 16-18 Quantitative Aptitude 14-16 16-18 English Language 8-9 9-10

Factors Affecting LIC AAO Cut Off

LIC AAO Cut Off marks play a critical role in deciding the success of a candidate in the examination for the further selection process. The minimum marks to be obtained in each Section and official cut off marks for each section and in the aggregate shall be decided by LIC. The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equi-percentile equating method.

Several factors that affect the cut off for LIC AAO include:

Number of vacancies available

Difficulty level of the exam

Number of candidates who appear for the exam

LIC AAO Cut Off Previous Years

Meanwhile, candidates can check the previous years’ cut off marks (section-wise and category-wise) for LIC AAO 2021 and LIC AAO 2019 for the Prelims examination for better understanding. The Corporation released the LIC AAO Cut Off for 2021 and 2019 along with the result. Marks obtained in the Prelims denote success in phase 1 of the LIC AAO selection process.

LIC AAO Cut Off 2021

Prelims

LIC AAO Prelims Sections Cut Off Marks For SC/ST Candidates Cut Off Marks For Others Reasoning Ability 16 18 Quantitative Aptitude 16 18 English Language 9 10

LIC AAO Cut Off 2019

Prelims